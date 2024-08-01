Jain Irrigation Systems Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 61.64% YOY

Jain Irrigation Systems Q1 Results Live : Jain Irrigation Systems announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 13.12% and a significant 61.64% decline in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
Comparing to the previous quarter, the company saw a 14.4% drop in revenue but a notable 254.61% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight increase of 1.65% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a significant 11.63% increase Year-over-Year (YoY).
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 26.02% QoQ and 25.42% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.19, marking a substantial 65.45% decrease YoY.
In terms of returns, Jain Irrigation Systems delivered -1.28% in the last 1 week, 7.34% in the last 6 months, and 14.28% Year-to-Date (YTD).
Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹4994.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹84.19 & ₹43.1 respectively.
Jain Irrigation Systems Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1477.86
|1726.57
|-14.4%
|1701.04
|-13.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|164.78
|162.1
|+1.65%
|147.61
|+11.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.96
|64.97
|-6.17%
|59.01
|+3.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|1360.09
|1567.37
|-13.22%
|1543.13
|-11.86%
|Operating Income
|117.77
|159.2
|-26.02%
|157.91
|-25.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.55
|45.32
|-65.69%
|54.76
|-71.6%
|Net Income
|13.59
|-8.79
|+254.61%
|35.43
|-61.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.19
|0.63
|-69.74%
|0.55
|-65.45%
