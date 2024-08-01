Jain Irrigation Systems Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 61.64% YOY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Jain Irrigation Systems Q1 Results Live : Jain Irrigation Systems announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 13.12% and a significant 61.64% decline in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company saw a 14.4% drop in revenue but a notable 254.61% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight increase of 1.65% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a significant 11.63% increase Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 26.02% QoQ and 25.42% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.19, marking a substantial 65.45% decrease YoY.

In terms of returns, Jain Irrigation Systems delivered -1.28% in the last 1 week, 7.34% in the last 6 months, and 14.28% Year-to-Date (YTD).

Currently, the company has a market cap of 4994.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 84.19 & 43.1 respectively.

Jain Irrigation Systems Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1477.861726.57-14.4%1701.04-13.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total164.78162.1+1.65%147.61+11.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.9664.97-6.17%59.01+3.3%
Total Operating Expense1360.091567.37-13.22%1543.13-11.86%
Operating Income117.77159.2-26.02%157.91-25.42%
Net Income Before Taxes15.5545.32-65.69%54.76-71.6%
Net Income13.59-8.79+254.61%35.43-61.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.190.63-69.74%0.55-65.45%
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
