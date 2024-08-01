Jain Irrigation Systems Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 61.64% YOY

Jain Irrigation Systems Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.12% YoY & profit decreased by 61.64% YoY

Jain Irrigation Systems Q1 Results Live : Jain Irrigation Systems announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 13.12% and a significant 61.64% decline in profit Year-over-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company saw a 14.4% drop in revenue but a notable 254.61% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight increase of 1.65% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a significant 11.63% increase Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 26.02% QoQ and 25.42% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.19, marking a substantial 65.45% decrease YoY.

In terms of returns, Jain Irrigation Systems delivered -1.28% in the last 1 week, 7.34% in the last 6 months, and 14.28% Year-to-Date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹4994.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹84.19 & ₹43.1 respectively.

Jain Irrigation Systems Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1477.86 1726.57 -14.4% 1701.04 -13.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 164.78 162.1 +1.65% 147.61 +11.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.96 64.97 -6.17% 59.01 +3.3% Total Operating Expense 1360.09 1567.37 -13.22% 1543.13 -11.86% Operating Income 117.77 159.2 -26.02% 157.91 -25.42% Net Income Before Taxes 15.55 45.32 -65.69% 54.76 -71.6% Net Income 13.59 -8.79 +254.61% 35.43 -61.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.19 0.63 -69.74% 0.55 -65.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.59Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1477.86Cr

