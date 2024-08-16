Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 12.61% YOY

Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.31% YoY & loss increased by 12.61% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live
Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live

Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live : Jainco Projects India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's revenue increased by 18.31% year-over-year (YoY), highlighting a strong topline growth. However, the loss also grew by 12.61% YoY, indicating challenges in managing costs and operational efficiency.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 76.24%, and the loss surged by 167.22%. This sharp quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decline in revenue and increase in losses suggest potential seasonal factors or operational disruptions affecting the company.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While these expenses declined by 52.34% QoQ, they increased dramatically by 489.47% YoY. This indicates that while the company managed to cut down on SG&A expenses in the short term, the long-term increase remains a concern.

The operating income for the quarter was down by 164.01% QoQ and decreased by 11.67% YoY. This decline in operating income is indicative of the company's struggles to maintain profitability despite the revenue growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.04, which remained unchanged YoY. This stagnant EPS underscores the need for the company to address its profitability issues.

In terms of stock performance, Jainco Projects India has delivered a -7.68% return in the last week, a -12.27% return in the last six months, but a positive 39.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance reflects the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the company's stock.

Currently, Jainco Projects India has a market capitalization of 5.65 Cr, with a 52-week high of 7.87 and a 52-week low of 3.4. This market cap and stock price range indicate the company's relatively small size and the fluctuations in its market valuation.

Jainco Projects India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.030.14-76.24%0.03+18.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.02-52.34%0+489.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.04-92.94%0-24.24%
Total Operating Expense0.070.08-6.11%0.06+14.6%
Operating Income-0.040.06-164.01%-0.04-11.67%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.040.06-165.05%-0.04-12.61%
Net Income-0.040.06-167.22%-0.04-12.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.040.06-166.67%-0.04-0%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:17 AM IST
