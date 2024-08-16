Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 12.61% YOY

Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live : Jainco Projects India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's revenue increased by 18.31% year-over-year (YoY), highlighting a strong topline growth. However, the loss also grew by 12.61% YoY, indicating challenges in managing costs and operational efficiency.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 76.24%, and the loss surged by 167.22%. This sharp quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decline in revenue and increase in losses suggest potential seasonal factors or operational disruptions affecting the company.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While these expenses declined by 52.34% QoQ, they increased dramatically by 489.47% YoY. This indicates that while the company managed to cut down on SG&A expenses in the short term, the long-term increase remains a concern.
The operating income for the quarter was down by 164.01% QoQ and decreased by 11.67% YoY. This decline in operating income is indicative of the company's struggles to maintain profitability despite the revenue growth.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.04, which remained unchanged YoY. This stagnant EPS underscores the need for the company to address its profitability issues.
In terms of stock performance, Jainco Projects India has delivered a -7.68% return in the last week, a -12.27% return in the last six months, but a positive 39.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance reflects the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the company's stock.
Currently, Jainco Projects India has a market capitalization of ₹5.65 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹7.87 and a 52-week low of ₹3.4. This market cap and stock price range indicate the company's relatively small size and the fluctuations in its market valuation.
Jainco Projects India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.03
|0.14
|-76.24%
|0.03
|+18.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.02
|-52.34%
|0
|+489.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.04
|-92.94%
|0
|-24.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.07
|0.08
|-6.11%
|0.06
|+14.6%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|0.06
|-164.01%
|-0.04
|-11.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.04
|0.06
|-165.05%
|-0.04
|-12.61%
|Net Income
|-0.04
|0.06
|-167.22%
|-0.04
|-12.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.04
|0.06
|-166.67%
|-0.04
|-0%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess