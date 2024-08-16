Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 12.61% YOY

Jainco Projects India Q1 Results Live : Jainco Projects India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed performance. The company's revenue increased by 18.31% year-over-year (YoY), highlighting a strong topline growth. However, the loss also grew by 12.61% YoY, indicating challenges in managing costs and operational efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 76.24%, and the loss surged by 167.22%. This sharp quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decline in revenue and increase in losses suggest potential seasonal factors or operational disruptions affecting the company.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. While these expenses declined by 52.34% QoQ, they increased dramatically by 489.47% YoY. This indicates that while the company managed to cut down on SG&A expenses in the short term, the long-term increase remains a concern.

The operating income for the quarter was down by 164.01% QoQ and decreased by 11.67% YoY. This decline in operating income is indicative of the company's struggles to maintain profitability despite the revenue growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.04, which remained unchanged YoY. This stagnant EPS underscores the need for the company to address its profitability issues.

In terms of stock performance, Jainco Projects India has delivered a -7.68% return in the last week, a -12.27% return in the last six months, but a positive 39.51% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance reflects the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the company's stock.

Currently, Jainco Projects India has a market capitalization of ₹5.65 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹7.87 and a 52-week low of ₹3.4. This market cap and stock price range indicate the company's relatively small size and the fluctuations in its market valuation.

Jainco Projects India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.03 0.14 -76.24% 0.03 +18.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.02 -52.34% 0 +489.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.04 -92.94% 0 -24.24% Total Operating Expense 0.07 0.08 -6.11% 0.06 +14.6% Operating Income -0.04 0.06 -164.01% -0.04 -11.67% Net Income Before Taxes -0.04 0.06 -165.05% -0.04 -12.61% Net Income -0.04 0.06 -167.22% -0.04 -12.61% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.04 0.06 -166.67% -0.04 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.04Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.03Cr

