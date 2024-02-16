Jainex Aamcol Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 0.05Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.17% YoY

Jainex Aamcol declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.17% & the loss came at ₹0.05cr. It is noteworthy that Jainex Aamcol had declared a profit of ₹0.2cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 107.86% q-o-q & decreased by 107.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.36 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 127% Y-o-Y.
Jainex Aamcol Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.98
|5.33
|-6.69%
|5.14
|-3.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.43
|2.49
|-2.25%
|1.55
|+57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.15
|0.17
|-9.56%
|0.23
|-33.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.01
|4.9
|+2.3%
|4.68
|+7.08%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|0.44
|-107.86%
|0.46
|-107.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.16
|0.33
|-147.79%
|0.35
|-144.8%
|Net Income
|-0.05
|0.34
|-115.74%
|0.2
|-126.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.36
|2.26
|-115.93%
|1.33
|-127%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.05Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.98Cr
