Jainex Aamcol Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 0.05Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.17% YoY

Jainex Aamcol declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.17% & the loss came at ₹0.05cr. It is noteworthy that Jainex Aamcol had declared a profit of ₹0.2cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 107.86% q-o-q & decreased by 107.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.36 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 127% Y-o-Y.

Jainex Aamcol Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.98 5.33 -6.69% 5.14 -3.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.43 2.49 -2.25% 1.55 +57% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.15 0.17 -9.56% 0.23 -33.39% Total Operating Expense 5.01 4.9 +2.3% 4.68 +7.08% Operating Income -0.03 0.44 -107.86% 0.46 -107.43% Net Income Before Taxes -0.16 0.33 -147.79% 0.35 -144.8% Net Income -0.05 0.34 -115.74% 0.2 -126.6% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.36 2.26 -115.93% 1.33 -127%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.05Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4.98Cr

