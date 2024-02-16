Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jainex Aamcol Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 0.05Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.17% YoY

Jainex Aamcol Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 0.05Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.17% YoY

Livemint

Jainex Aamcol Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 3.17% YoY & loss at 0.05Cr

Jainex Aamcol Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jainex Aamcol declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.17% & the loss came at 0.05cr. It is noteworthy that Jainex Aamcol had declared a profit of 0.2cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.25% q-o-q & increased by 57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 107.86% q-o-q & decreased by 107.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.36 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 127% Y-o-Y.

Jainex Aamcol Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.985.33-6.69%5.14-3.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.432.49-2.25%1.55+57%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.150.17-9.56%0.23-33.39%
Total Operating Expense5.014.9+2.3%4.68+7.08%
Operating Income-0.030.44-107.86%0.46-107.43%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.160.33-147.79%0.35-144.8%
Net Income-0.050.34-115.74%0.2-126.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.362.26-115.93%1.33-127%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.05Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.98Cr

