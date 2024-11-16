Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss rise by 19.14% YOY, loss at ₹293 crore and revenue at ₹1373.67 crore

Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 27.53% YoY & loss increased by 19.14% YoY, loss at 293 crore and revenue at 1373.67 crore

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024
Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024:Jaiprakash Associates has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, revealing a concerning decline in performance. The company's revenue fell sharply by 27.53% year-on-year, amounting to 1373.67 crore, while losses increased by 19.14%, reaching 293 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jaiprakash Associates experienced a decline in revenue of 17.78%, although losses saw a significant decrease of 71.37%. This indicates some recovery from the previous quarter's performance despite the overall year-on-year losses.

The financial report highlights an uptick in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 6.39% quarter-on-quarter and 8.44% year-on-year. This increase in operational costs could be contributing to the company's ongoing challenges.

Operating income showed some positive movement, increasing by 92.07% from the previous quarter; however, it plummeted dramatically by 1891.82% year-on-year, indicating severe operational difficulties over a longer horizon.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at -0.87, reflecting a decrease of 2.47% compared to the same quarter last year. This further underscores the company's struggles in generating profit amidst rising losses.

In terms of stock performance, Jaiprakash Associates has faced significant declines, delivering a -5.04% return over the last week, -60.71% over the last six months, and -66.67% year-to-date. These figures point to growing investor concerns regarding the company's viability.

Currently, Jaiprakash Associates has a market capitalization of 1620.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 27.15 and a low of 6.08, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company in recent months.

Jaiprakash Associates Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1373.671670.75-17.78%1895.51-27.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total110.11103.5+6.39%101.54+8.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization84.7588.28-4%96.08-11.79%
Total Operating Expense1443.732553.69-43.46%1891.6-23.68%
Operating Income-70.06-882.94+92.07%3.91-1891.82%
Net Income Before Taxes-238.52-973.87+75.51%-201.98-18.09%
Net Income-293-1023.44+71.37%-245.92-19.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.87-1.52+42.52%-0.85-2.47%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-293Cr
₹1373.67Cr
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss rise by 19.14% YOY, loss at ₹293 crore and revenue at ₹1373.67 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.