Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss rise by 19.14% YOY, loss at 293 crore and revenue at 1373.67 crore

Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss rise by 19.14% YOY, loss at ₹293 crore and revenue at ₹1373.67 crore

Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 27.53% YoY & loss increased by 19.14% YoY, loss at 293 crore and revenue at 1373.67 crore

Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

Jaiprakash Associates Q2 Results 2024:Jaiprakash Associates has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 14, revealing a concerning decline in performance. The company's revenue fell sharply by 27.53% year-on-year, amounting to 1373.67 crore, while losses increased by 19.14%, reaching 293 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jaiprakash Associates experienced a decline in revenue of 17.78%, although losses saw a significant decrease of 71.37%. This indicates some recovery from the previous quarter's performance despite the overall year-on-year losses.

The financial report highlights an uptick in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 6.39% quarter-on-quarter and 8.44% year-on-year. This increase in operational costs could be contributing to the company's ongoing challenges.

Operating income showed some positive movement, increasing by 92.07% from the previous quarter; however, it plummeted dramatically by 1891.82% year-on-year, indicating severe operational difficulties over a longer horizon.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at -0.87, reflecting a decrease of 2.47% compared to the same quarter last year. This further underscores the company's struggles in generating profit amidst rising losses.

In terms of stock performance, Jaiprakash Associates has faced significant declines, delivering a -5.04% return over the last week, -60.71% over the last six months, and -66.67% year-to-date. These figures point to growing investor concerns regarding the company's viability.

Currently, Jaiprakash Associates has a market capitalization of 1620.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 27.15 and a low of 6.08, reflecting the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company in recent months.

Jaiprakash Associates Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1373.671670.75-17.78%1895.51-27.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total110.11103.5+6.39%101.54+8.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization84.7588.28-4%96.08-11.79%
Total Operating Expense1443.732553.69-43.46%1891.6-23.68%
Operating Income-70.06-882.94+92.07%3.91-1891.82%
Net Income Before Taxes-238.52-973.87+75.51%-201.98-18.09%
Net Income-293-1023.44+71.37%-245.92-19.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.87-1.52+42.52%-0.85-2.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-293Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1373.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

