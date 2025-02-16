Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025:Jaiprakash Associates declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.96% & the loss increased by 61.26% YoY, with a reported loss of ₹764.11 crore and revenue of ₹1491.07 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 8.55%, while the loss surged by 160.79%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 24.26% quarter-on-quarter and by 3.46% year-on-year. This increase in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's financial performance during the quarter.

Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results

Operating income has taken a substantial hit, down by 641.26% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 71.62% year-on-year. This decline signals a challenging environment for the company as it struggles to maintain profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-2.54, reflecting a dramatic decrease of 95.38% compared to the same quarter last year. This negative EPS indicates significant losses impacting shareholder value.

Jaiprakash Associates has faced a challenging time in the market, delivering a -16.21% return in the last week, -53.91% return over the past six months, and a -31.06% return year-to-date. These figures reflect investor sentiment and the company's performance amid a tough market landscape.

Currently, Jaiprakash Associates has a market capitalization of ₹1036.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹26.85 and a low of ₹4.2, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Jaiprakash Associates Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1491.07 1373.67 +8.55% 1655.94 -9.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 136.82 110.11 +24.26% 132.25 +3.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 308.71 84.75 +264.26% 104.87 +194.37% Total Operating Expense 2010.4 1443.73 +39.25% 1958.55 +2.65% Operating Income -519.33 -70.06 -641.26% -302.61 -71.62% Net Income Before Taxes -761.84 -238.52 -219.4% -459.27 -65.88% Net Income -764.11 -293 -160.79% -473.83 -61.26% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.54 -0.87 -191.95% -1.3 -95.38%