Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 61.26% YOY, loss at ₹764.11 crore and revenue at ₹1491.07 crore

Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 9.96% YoY & loss increased by 61.26% YoY, loss at 764.11 crore and revenue at 1491.07 crore.

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025:Jaiprakash Associates declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.96% & the loss increased by 61.26% YoY, with a reported loss of 764.11 crore and revenue of 1491.07 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 8.55%, while the loss surged by 160.79%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 24.26% quarter-on-quarter and by 3.46% year-on-year. This increase in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's financial performance during the quarter.

Advertisement

Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results

Operating income has taken a substantial hit, down by 641.26% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 71.62% year-on-year. This decline signals a challenging environment for the company as it struggles to maintain profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -2.54, reflecting a dramatic decrease of 95.38% compared to the same quarter last year. This negative EPS indicates significant losses impacting shareholder value.

Jaiprakash Associates has faced a challenging time in the market, delivering a -16.21% return in the last week, -53.91% return over the past six months, and a -31.06% return year-to-date. These figures reflect investor sentiment and the company's performance amid a tough market landscape.

Advertisement

Currently, Jaiprakash Associates has a market capitalization of 1036.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 26.85 and a low of 4.2, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Jaiprakash Associates Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1491.071373.67+8.55%1655.94-9.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total136.82110.11+24.26%132.25+3.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization308.7184.75+264.26%104.87+194.37%
Total Operating Expense2010.41443.73+39.25%1958.55+2.65%
Operating Income-519.33-70.06-641.26%-302.61-71.62%
Net Income Before Taxes-761.84-238.52-219.4%-459.27-65.88%
Net Income-764.11-293-160.79%-473.83-61.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.54-0.87-191.95%-1.3-95.38%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 61.26% YOY, loss at ₹764.11 crore and revenue at ₹1491.07 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-764.11Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1491.07Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget