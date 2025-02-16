Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 61.26% YOY, loss at ₹764.11 crore and revenue at ₹1491.07 crore

Jaiprakash Associates Q3 Results 2025:Jaiprakash Associates declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.96% & the loss increased by 61.26% YoY, with a reported loss of ₹764.11 crore and revenue of ₹1491.07 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 8.55%, while the loss surged by 160.79%.
The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 24.26% quarter-on-quarter and by 3.46% year-on-year. This increase in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's financial performance during the quarter.
Operating income has taken a substantial hit, down by 641.26% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 71.62% year-on-year. This decline signals a challenging environment for the company as it struggles to maintain profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-2.54, reflecting a dramatic decrease of 95.38% compared to the same quarter last year. This negative EPS indicates significant losses impacting shareholder value.
Jaiprakash Associates has faced a challenging time in the market, delivering a -16.21% return in the last week, -53.91% return over the past six months, and a -31.06% return year-to-date. These figures reflect investor sentiment and the company's performance amid a tough market landscape.
Currently, Jaiprakash Associates has a market capitalization of ₹1036.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹26.85 and a low of ₹4.2, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Jaiprakash Associates Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1491.07
|1373.67
|+8.55%
|1655.94
|-9.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|136.82
|110.11
|+24.26%
|132.25
|+3.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|308.71
|84.75
|+264.26%
|104.87
|+194.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|2010.4
|1443.73
|+39.25%
|1958.55
|+2.65%
|Operating Income
|-519.33
|-70.06
|-641.26%
|-302.61
|-71.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-761.84
|-238.52
|-219.4%
|-459.27
|-65.88%
|Net Income
|-764.11
|-293
|-160.79%
|-473.83
|-61.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.54
|-0.87
|-191.95%
|-1.3
|-95.38%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-764.11Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1491.07Cr