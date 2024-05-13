Japan's SoftBank swings to quarterly profit, eyes on Arm unit
SoftBank booked a profit of 328.9 billion yen ($2.11 billion) in January-March, compared to a loss of 32 billion yen a year earlier. Still, the second straight quarter of profit was not enough to keep it in the black for the full year.
Japan's SoftBank Group swung to a net profit in the final quarter of its financial year, it said on Monday, even as an investment loss at its Vision Fund arm underscored the challenges the technology investor faces, including realising its big AI ambitions.