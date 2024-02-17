Jay Bharat Maruti Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.2% YoY

Jay Bharat Maruti declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.38% & the profit increased by 0.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.73% and the profit decreased by 26.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.8% q-o-q & increased by 6.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.48% q-o-q & decreased by 0.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Jay Bharat Maruti has delivered -6.13% return in the last 1 week, 3.41% return in the last 6 months and 15.33% YTD return.

Currently, Jay Bharat Maruti has a market cap of ₹1327.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹144 & ₹51.22 respectively.

Jay Bharat Maruti Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 547.51 613.33 -10.73% 534.8 +2.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.58 52.75 -9.8% 44.79 +6.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.92 21.46 -2.49% 19.86 +5.33% Total Operating Expense 527.87 589.54 -10.46% 515.01 +2.5% Operating Income 19.64 23.79 -17.48% 19.79 -0.78% Net Income Before Taxes 10.33 14.21 -27.29% 10.72 -3.61% Net Income 6.72 9.1 -26.24% 6.7 +0.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.62 0.84 -26.28% 0.62 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.72Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹547.51Cr

