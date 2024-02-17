Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jay Bharat Maruti Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.2% YoY

Jay Bharat Maruti Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.2% YoY

Livemint

Jay Bharat Maruti Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 2.38% YoY & Profit Increased by 0.2% YoY

Jay Bharat Maruti Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jay Bharat Maruti declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.38% & the profit increased by 0.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.73% and the profit decreased by 26.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.8% q-o-q & increased by 6.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.48% q-o-q & decreased by 0.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Jay Bharat Maruti has delivered -6.13% return in the last 1 week, 3.41% return in the last 6 months and 15.33% YTD return.

Currently, Jay Bharat Maruti has a market cap of 1327.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 144 & 51.22 respectively.

Jay Bharat Maruti Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue547.51613.33-10.73%534.8+2.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.5852.75-9.8%44.79+6.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.9221.46-2.49%19.86+5.33%
Total Operating Expense527.87589.54-10.46%515.01+2.5%
Operating Income19.6423.79-17.48%19.79-0.78%
Net Income Before Taxes10.3314.21-27.29%10.72-3.61%
Net Income6.729.1-26.24%6.7+0.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.620.84-26.28%0.62-0%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.72Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹547.51Cr

