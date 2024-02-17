Jay Bharat Maruti Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.2% YoY

Jay Bharat Maruti declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.38% & the profit increased by 0.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.73% and the profit decreased by 26.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.8% q-o-q & increased by 6.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.48% q-o-q & decreased by 0.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
Jay Bharat Maruti has delivered -6.13% return in the last 1 week, 3.41% return in the last 6 months and 15.33% YTD return.
Currently, Jay Bharat Maruti has a market cap of ₹1327.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹144 & ₹51.22 respectively.
Jay Bharat Maruti Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|547.51
|613.33
|-10.73%
|534.8
|+2.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.58
|52.75
|-9.8%
|44.79
|+6.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.92
|21.46
|-2.49%
|19.86
|+5.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|527.87
|589.54
|-10.46%
|515.01
|+2.5%
|Operating Income
|19.64
|23.79
|-17.48%
|19.79
|-0.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.33
|14.21
|-27.29%
|10.72
|-3.61%
|Net Income
|6.72
|9.1
|-26.24%
|6.7
|+0.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.62
|0.84
|-26.28%
|0.62
|-0%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.72Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹547.51Cr
