Jay Ushin Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 4.22% YOY

Jay Ushin Q1 Results Live : Jay Ushin declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 20.63% & the profit decreased by 4.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 25.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.31% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.46% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability margins.

Despite the challenges, the operating income was up by a significant 293.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 42.03% year-over-year. This indicates an improvement in the core operations of the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹6.7, which marks a decrease of 4.29% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall drop in profitability for the quarter.

Jay Ushin has delivered a 1.18% return in the last week, a 5.66% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.82% return year-to-date. These returns highlight the company's performance in the stock market over various periods.

Currently, Jay Ushin has a market cap of ₹297.36 Cr. The company also has a 52-week high of ₹899 and a 52-week low of ₹650, demonstrating a relatively wide range of stock price movements over the past year.

Jay Ushin Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 195.77 185.81 +5.36% 162.29 +20.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.86 16.32 +3.31% 15.69 +7.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.91 2.93 +33.5% 2.3 +69.54% Total Operating Expense 190.93 184.58 +3.44% 158.88 +20.17% Operating Income 4.84 1.23 +293.89% 3.41 +42.03% Net Income Before Taxes 4.05 2.46 +64.66% 3.71 +9.08% Net Income 2.59 3.47 -25.28% 2.71 -4.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.7 8.97 -25.31% 7 -4.29%