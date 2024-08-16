Jay Ushin Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 4.22% YOY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Jay Ushin Q1 Results Live : Jay Ushin Q1 Results Live : Jay Ushin declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 20.63% & the profit decreased by 4.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 25.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.31% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.46% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability margins.

Despite the challenges, the operating income was up by a significant 293.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 42.03% year-over-year. This indicates an improvement in the core operations of the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 6.7, which marks a decrease of 4.29% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall drop in profitability for the quarter.

Jay Ushin has delivered a 1.18% return in the last week, a 5.66% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.82% return year-to-date. These returns highlight the company's performance in the stock market over various periods.

Currently, Jay Ushin has a market cap of 297.36 Cr. The company also has a 52-week high of 899 and a 52-week low of 650, demonstrating a relatively wide range of stock price movements over the past year.

Jay Ushin Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue195.77185.81+5.36%162.29+20.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.8616.32+3.31%15.69+7.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.912.93+33.5%2.3+69.54%
Total Operating Expense190.93184.58+3.44%158.88+20.17%
Operating Income4.841.23+293.89%3.41+42.03%
Net Income Before Taxes4.052.46+64.66%3.71+9.08%
Net Income2.593.47-25.28%2.71-4.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.78.97-25.31%7-4.29%
FAQs
₹2.59Cr
₹195.77Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
