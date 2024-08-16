Jay Ushin Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 4.22% YOY

Jay Ushin Q1 Results Live : Jay Ushin Q1 Results Live : Jay Ushin declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 20.63% & the profit decreased by 4.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 25.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.31% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.46% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability margins.
Despite the challenges, the operating income was up by a significant 293.89% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 42.03% year-over-year. This indicates an improvement in the core operations of the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹6.7, which marks a decrease of 4.29% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall drop in profitability for the quarter.
Jay Ushin has delivered a 1.18% return in the last week, a 5.66% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.82% return year-to-date. These returns highlight the company's performance in the stock market over various periods.
Currently, Jay Ushin has a market cap of ₹297.36 Cr. The company also has a 52-week high of ₹899 and a 52-week low of ₹650, demonstrating a relatively wide range of stock price movements over the past year.
Jay Ushin Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|195.77
|185.81
|+5.36%
|162.29
|+20.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.86
|16.32
|+3.31%
|15.69
|+7.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.91
|2.93
|+33.5%
|2.3
|+69.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|190.93
|184.58
|+3.44%
|158.88
|+20.17%
|Operating Income
|4.84
|1.23
|+293.89%
|3.41
|+42.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.05
|2.46
|+64.66%
|3.71
|+9.08%
|Net Income
|2.59
|3.47
|-25.28%
|2.71
|-4.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.7
|8.97
|-25.31%
|7
|-4.29%
