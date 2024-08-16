Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹31.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.84% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 Results Live : Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 Results Live: On 14 August 2024, Jayaswal Neco Industries announced its Q1 results, revealing a decrease in revenue by 1.84% year-over-year (YoY) and a net loss of ₹31.68 crore. This is a stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, where the company had declared a profit of ₹27.59 crore.
Despite the annual decline, the company showed a slight improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with an increase of 1.85%. However, this was overshadowed by a significant rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which surged by 13.74% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 15.82% YoY.
Operating income also took a hit, plummeting by 33.57% QoQ and 30.94% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.33, marking a drastic decline of 216.11% YoY.
In terms of market performance, Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered a -1.68% return over the past week, a -20.93% return over the last six months, and a 0% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹4549.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.4 and a low of ₹26.15.
Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1437.56
|1411.43
|+1.85%
|1464.57
|-1.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|91
|80.01
|+13.74%
|78.57
|+15.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66.91
|66.88
|+0.04%
|65.73
|+1.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|1339.64
|1264.03
|+5.98%
|1322.78
|+1.27%
|Operating Income
|97.92
|147.4
|-33.57%
|141.79
|-30.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-40.91
|8.03
|-609.46%
|40.49
|-201.04%
|Net Income
|-31.68
|2.03
|-1660.59%
|27.59
|-214.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.33
|0.14
|-341.1%
|0.28
|-216.11%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess