Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹31.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.84% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 Results Live : Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 Results Live: On 14 August 2024, Jayaswal Neco Industries announced its Q1 results, revealing a decrease in revenue by 1.84% year-over-year (YoY) and a net loss of ₹31.68 crore. This is a stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, where the company had declared a profit of ₹27.59 crore.

Despite the annual decline, the company showed a slight improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with an increase of 1.85%. However, this was overshadowed by a significant rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which surged by 13.74% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 15.82% YoY.

Operating income also took a hit, plummeting by 33.57% QoQ and 30.94% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.33, marking a drastic decline of 216.11% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered a -1.68% return over the past week, a -20.93% return over the last six months, and a 0% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹4549.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.4 and a low of ₹26.15.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1437.56 1411.43 +1.85% 1464.57 -1.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 91 80.01 +13.74% 78.57 +15.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 66.91 66.88 +0.04% 65.73 +1.8% Total Operating Expense 1339.64 1264.03 +5.98% 1322.78 +1.27% Operating Income 97.92 147.4 -33.57% 141.79 -30.94% Net Income Before Taxes -40.91 8.03 -609.46% 40.49 -201.04% Net Income -31.68 2.03 -1660.59% 27.59 -214.82% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.33 0.14 -341.1% 0.28 -216.11%