Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 results: loss at 31.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.84% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 results: loss at ₹31.68Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.84% YoY

Livemint

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 Results Live : Jayaswal Neco Industries Q1 Results Live: On 14 August 2024, Jayaswal Neco Industries announced its Q1 results, revealing a decrease in revenue by 1.84% year-over-year (YoY) and a net loss of 31.68 crore. This is a stark contrast to the same period last fiscal year, where the company had declared a profit of 27.59 crore.

Despite the annual decline, the company showed a slight improvement in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with an increase of 1.85%. However, this was overshadowed by a significant rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which surged by 13.74% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 15.82% YoY.

Operating income also took a hit, plummeting by 33.57% QoQ and 30.94% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.33, marking a drastic decline of 216.11% YoY.

In terms of market performance, Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered a -1.68% return over the past week, a -20.93% return over the last six months, and a 0% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company's current market capitalization is 4549.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 65.4 and a low of 26.15.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1437.561411.43+1.85%1464.57-1.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9180.01+13.74%78.57+15.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.9166.88+0.04%65.73+1.8%
Total Operating Expense1339.641264.03+5.98%1322.78+1.27%
Operating Income97.92147.4-33.57%141.79-30.94%
Net Income Before Taxes-40.918.03-609.46%40.49-201.04%
Net Income-31.682.03-1660.59%27.59-214.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.330.14-341.1%0.28-216.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-31.68Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1437.56Cr

