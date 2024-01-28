Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.88% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.68% & the profit increased by 53.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.65% and the profit decreased by 3.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 32.07% q-o-q & increased by 15.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.32% q-o-q & increased by 41.07% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.91 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.

Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered 4.7% return in the last 1 week, 65.46% return in the last 6 months, and 2.24% YTD return.

Currently, Jayaswal Neco Industries has a market cap of ₹4651.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹53.65 & ₹20.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1556.19 1501.36 +3.65% 1685.58 -7.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 96.41 73 +32.07% 83.49 +15.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 66.7 66.61 +0.14% 66.38 +0.48% Total Operating Expense 1332.44 1272.3 +4.73% 1526.97 -12.74% Operating Income 223.75 229.06 -2.32% 158.61 +41.07% Net Income Before Taxes 118.64 123.88 -4.23% 49.51 +139.63% Net Income 88.76 91.6 -3.1% 57.68 +53.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.91 0.94 -3.19% 0.93 -1.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹88.76Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1556.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!