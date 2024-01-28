Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.88% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.88% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.68% YoY & profit increased by 53.88% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.68% & the profit increased by 53.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.65% and the profit decreased by 3.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 32.07% q-o-q & increased by 15.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.32% q-o-q & increased by 41.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.91 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.

Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered 4.7% return in the last 1 week, 65.46% return in the last 6 months, and 2.24% YTD return.

Currently, Jayaswal Neco Industries has a market cap of 4651.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 53.65 & 20.15 respectively.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1556.191501.36+3.65%1685.58-7.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total96.4173+32.07%83.49+15.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.766.61+0.14%66.38+0.48%
Total Operating Expense1332.441272.3+4.73%1526.97-12.74%
Operating Income223.75229.06-2.32%158.61+41.07%
Net Income Before Taxes118.64123.88-4.23%49.51+139.63%
Net Income88.7691.6-3.1%57.68+53.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.910.94-3.19%0.93-1.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹88.76Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1556.19Cr

