Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 53.88% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.68% & the profit increased by 53.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.65% and the profit decreased by 3.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 32.07% q-o-q & increased by 15.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.32% q-o-q & increased by 41.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.91 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.
Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered 4.7% return in the last 1 week, 65.46% return in the last 6 months, and 2.24% YTD return.
Currently, Jayaswal Neco Industries has a market cap of ₹4651.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹53.65 & ₹20.15 respectively.
Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1556.19
|1501.36
|+3.65%
|1685.58
|-7.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|96.41
|73
|+32.07%
|83.49
|+15.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66.7
|66.61
|+0.14%
|66.38
|+0.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|1332.44
|1272.3
|+4.73%
|1526.97
|-12.74%
|Operating Income
|223.75
|229.06
|-2.32%
|158.61
|+41.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|118.64
|123.88
|-4.23%
|49.51
|+139.63%
|Net Income
|88.76
|91.6
|-3.1%
|57.68
|+53.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.91
|0.94
|-3.19%
|0.93
|-1.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹88.76Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1556.19Cr
