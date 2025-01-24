Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 13.33% YOY, profit at ₹76.93 crore and revenue at ₹1656.84 crore

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 6.47% YoY & profit decreased by 13.33% YoY, profit at 76.93 crore and revenue at 1656.84 crore

Livemint
Published24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline growth of 6.47% year-on-year. However, the company faced a decline in profit by 13.33% YoY, with the profit recorded at 76.93 crore and revenue at 1656.84 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 34.7%, while the profit surged significantly by 324.88%. Despite these positive quarter-on-quarter results, the annual comparison reveals a different picture.

Advertisement

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.69% quarter-on-quarter, but demonstrated a decrease of 13.34% year-on-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies by the company.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a notable increase of 92.99% quarter-on-quarter, although it fell by 15.37% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.79, reflecting a decrease of 13.19% year-on-year.

Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered a return of 3.11% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 15.5% over the past six months and a meager 0.2% year-to-date return.

Advertisement

As of now, Jayaswal Neco Industries holds a market capitalization of 3831.56 Crore, with a 52-week high of 65.4 and a low of 36.42.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1656.841230.06+34.7%1556.19+6.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.5568.1+22.69%96.41-13.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization74.4471.43+4.21%66.7+11.6%
Total Operating Expense1467.481131.94+29.64%1332.44+10.13%
Operating Income189.3698.12+92.99%223.75-15.37%
Net Income Before Taxes52.57-45.1+216.56%118.64-55.69%
Net Income76.93-34.21+324.88%88.76-13.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.79-0.35+325.71%0.91-13.19%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 13.33% YOY, profit at ₹76.93 crore and revenue at ₹1656.84 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹76.93Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1656.84Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts