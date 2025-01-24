Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 13.33% YOY, profit at ₹76.93 crore and revenue at ₹1656.84 crore

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline growth of 6.47% year-on-year. However, the company faced a decline in profit by 13.33% YoY, with the profit recorded at ₹76.93 crore and revenue at ₹1656.84 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 34.7%, while the profit surged significantly by 324.88%. Despite these positive quarter-on-quarter results, the annual comparison reveals a different picture.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.69% quarter-on-quarter, but demonstrated a decrease of 13.34% year-on-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies by the company.
The operating income experienced a notable increase of 92.99% quarter-on-quarter, although it fell by 15.37% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.79, reflecting a decrease of 13.19% year-on-year.
Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered a return of 3.11% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 15.5% over the past six months and a meager 0.2% year-to-date return.
As of now, Jayaswal Neco Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹3831.56 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.4 and a low of ₹36.42.
Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1656.84
|1230.06
|+34.7%
|1556.19
|+6.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.55
|68.1
|+22.69%
|96.41
|-13.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|74.44
|71.43
|+4.21%
|66.7
|+11.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|1467.48
|1131.94
|+29.64%
|1332.44
|+10.13%
|Operating Income
|189.36
|98.12
|+92.99%
|223.75
|-15.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|52.57
|-45.1
|+216.56%
|118.64
|-55.69%
|Net Income
|76.93
|-34.21
|+324.88%
|88.76
|-13.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.79
|-0.35
|+325.71%
|0.91
|-13.19%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹76.93Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1656.84Cr