Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 13.33% YOY, profit at ₹76.93 crore and revenue at ₹1656.84 crore

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline growth of 6.47% year-on-year. However, the company faced a decline in profit by 13.33% YoY, with the profit recorded at ₹76.93 crore and revenue at ₹1656.84 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial growth of 34.7%, while the profit surged significantly by 324.88%. Despite these positive quarter-on-quarter results, the annual comparison reveals a different picture.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.69% quarter-on-quarter, but demonstrated a decrease of 13.34% year-on-year. This indicates a shift in cost management strategies by the company.

The operating income experienced a notable increase of 92.99% quarter-on-quarter, although it fell by 15.37% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.79, reflecting a decrease of 13.19% year-on-year.

Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered a return of 3.11% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 15.5% over the past six months and a meager 0.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Jayaswal Neco Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹3831.56 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹65.4 and a low of ₹36.42.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1656.84 1230.06 +34.7% 1556.19 +6.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.55 68.1 +22.69% 96.41 -13.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 74.44 71.43 +4.21% 66.7 +11.6% Total Operating Expense 1467.48 1131.94 +29.64% 1332.44 +10.13% Operating Income 189.36 98.12 +92.99% 223.75 -15.37% Net Income Before Taxes 52.57 -45.1 +216.56% 118.64 -55.69% Net Income 76.93 -34.21 +324.88% 88.76 -13.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.79 -0.35 +325.71% 0.91 -13.19%

