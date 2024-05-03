Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 60.99% YOY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.94% YoY & profit decreased by 60.99% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.94% & the profit decreased by 60.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.3% and the profit decreased by 97.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.01% q-o-q & increased by 19.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 34.12% q-o-q & increased by 22.88% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.14 for Q4 which increased by 141.1% Y-o-Y.

Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered 10.57% return in the last 1 week, 59.57% return in last 6 months and 18.36% YTD return.

Currently Jayaswal Neco Industries has a market cap of ₹5384.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹65.4 & ₹21.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1411.43 1556.19 -9.3% 1469.29 -3.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.01 96.41 -17.01% 66.89 +19.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 66.88 66.7 +0.27% 67.76 -1.3% Total Operating Expense 1264.03 1332.44 -5.13% 1349.34 -6.32% Operating Income 147.4 223.75 -34.12% 119.95 +22.88% Net Income Before Taxes 8.03 118.64 -93.23% 11.55 -30.48% Net Income 2.03 88.76 -97.71% 5.2 -60.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 0.91 -84.96% 0.06 +141.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1411.43Cr

