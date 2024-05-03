Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 60.99% YOY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.94% & the profit decreased by 60.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.3% and the profit decreased by 97.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.01% q-o-q & increased by 19.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 34.12% q-o-q & increased by 22.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.14 for Q4 which increased by 141.1% Y-o-Y.
Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered 10.57% return in the last 1 week, 59.57% return in last 6 months and 18.36% YTD return.
Currently Jayaswal Neco Industries has a market cap of ₹5384.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹65.4 & ₹21.45 respectively.
Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1411.43
|1556.19
|-9.3%
|1469.29
|-3.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.01
|96.41
|-17.01%
|66.89
|+19.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66.88
|66.7
|+0.27%
|67.76
|-1.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|1264.03
|1332.44
|-5.13%
|1349.34
|-6.32%
|Operating Income
|147.4
|223.75
|-34.12%
|119.95
|+22.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.03
|118.64
|-93.23%
|11.55
|-30.48%
|Net Income
|2.03
|88.76
|-97.71%
|5.2
|-60.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|0.91
|-84.96%
|0.06
|+141.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1411.43Cr
