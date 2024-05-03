Hello User
Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 60.99% YOY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 60.99% YOY

Livemint

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.94% YoY & profit decreased by 60.99% YoY

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q4 Results Live : Jayaswal Neco Industries declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.94% & the profit decreased by 60.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.3% and the profit decreased by 97.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.01% q-o-q & increased by 19.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 34.12% q-o-q & increased by 22.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.14 for Q4 which increased by 141.1% Y-o-Y.

Jayaswal Neco Industries has delivered 10.57% return in the last 1 week, 59.57% return in last 6 months and 18.36% YTD return.

Currently Jayaswal Neco Industries has a market cap of 5384.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of 65.4 & 21.45 respectively.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1411.431556.19-9.3%1469.29-3.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.0196.41-17.01%66.89+19.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.8866.7+0.27%67.76-1.3%
Total Operating Expense1264.031332.44-5.13%1349.34-6.32%
Operating Income147.4223.75-34.12%119.95+22.88%
Net Income Before Taxes8.03118.64-93.23%11.55-30.48%
Net Income2.0388.76-97.71%5.2-60.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.140.91-84.96%0.06+141.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1411.43Cr

