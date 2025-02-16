Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jayshree Tea & Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 13.84% & the profit increased by 38631.58% YoY. Profit at ₹73.59 crore and revenue at ₹234.77 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.09% while the profit increased by 141.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.65% q-o-q & increased by 2.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 96.78% q-o-q & increased by 107.32% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹6.27 for Q3 which increased by 8857.14% Y-o-Y.
Jayshree Tea & Industries has delivered -10.37% return in the last 1 week, -22.27% return in last 6 months and -24.17% YTD return.
Currently the Jayshree Tea & Industries has a market cap of ₹277.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹166.5 & ₹86.1 respectively.
Jayshree Tea & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|234.77
|301.35
|-22.09%
|206.23
|+13.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|85.44
|100.1
|-14.65%
|83.58
|+2.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.67
|5.42
|+4.61%
|5.55
|+2.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|233.3
|255.66
|-8.75%
|226.32
|+3.08%
|Operating Income
|1.47
|45.69
|-96.78%
|-20.09
|+107.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.1
|36.5
|-50.41%
|0.6
|+2916.67%
|Net Income
|73.59
|30.45
|+141.67%
|0.19
|+38631.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.27
|12.63
|-50.36%
|0.07
|+8857.14%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
