Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 38631.58% YOY, profit at ₹73.59 crore and revenue at ₹234.77 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jayshree Tea & Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 13.84% & the profit increased by 38631.58% YoY. Profit at 73.59 crore and revenue at 234.77 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.09% while the profit increased by 141.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.65% q-o-q & increased by 2.23% Y-o-Y.

Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 96.78% q-o-q & increased by 107.32% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 6.27 for Q3 which increased by 8857.14% Y-o-Y.

Jayshree Tea & Industries has delivered -10.37% return in the last 1 week, -22.27% return in last 6 months and -24.17% YTD return.

Currently the Jayshree Tea & Industries has a market cap of 277.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 166.5 & 86.1 respectively.

Jayshree Tea & Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue234.77301.35-22.09%206.23+13.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total85.44100.1-14.65%83.58+2.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.675.42+4.61%5.55+2.16%
Total Operating Expense233.3255.66-8.75%226.32+3.08%
Operating Income1.4745.69-96.78%-20.09+107.32%
Net Income Before Taxes18.136.5-50.41%0.6+2916.67%
Net Income73.5930.45+141.67%0.19+38631.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.2712.63-50.36%0.07+8857.14%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹73.59Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹234.77Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
