Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 38631.58% YOY, profit at ₹73.59 crore and revenue at ₹234.77 crore

Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jayshree Tea & Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 13.84% & the profit increased by 38631.58% YoY. Profit at ₹73.59 crore and revenue at ₹234.77 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.09% while the profit increased by 141.67%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.65% q-o-q & increased by 2.23% Y-o-Y.

Jayshree Tea & Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 96.78% q-o-q & increased by 107.32% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹6.27 for Q3 which increased by 8857.14% Y-o-Y.

Jayshree Tea & Industries has delivered -10.37% return in the last 1 week, -22.27% return in last 6 months and -24.17% YTD return.

Currently the Jayshree Tea & Industries has a market cap of ₹277.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹166.5 & ₹86.1 respectively.

Jayshree Tea & Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 234.77 301.35 -22.09% 206.23 +13.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 85.44 100.1 -14.65% 83.58 +2.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.67 5.42 +4.61% 5.55 +2.16% Total Operating Expense 233.3 255.66 -8.75% 226.32 +3.08% Operating Income 1.47 45.69 -96.78% -20.09 +107.32% Net Income Before Taxes 18.1 36.5 -50.41% 0.6 +2916.67% Net Income 73.59 30.45 +141.67% 0.19 +38631.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.27 12.63 -50.36% 0.07 +8857.14%

