JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.25% YOY

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 12.07% & the profit increased by 24.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.56% and the profit increased by 40.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 52.24% q-o-q & increased by 19.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.16 for Q1 which increased by 23.04% Y-o-Y.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.83% return in the last 1 week, 10.33% return in last 6 months and 19.88% YTD return.

Currently the JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹30228.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2010 & ₹1244.45 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1004.4 861.73 +16.56% 896.2 +12.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 166.91 152.7 +9.31% 148.75 +12.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 40.78 40.74 +0.1% 31.38 +29.96% Total Operating Expense 764.81 704.35 +8.58% 695.47 +9.97% Operating Income 239.59 157.38 +52.24% 200.73 +19.36% Net Income Before Taxes 239.84 164.6 +45.71% 194.3 +23.44% Net Income 176.83 126.16 +40.16% 142.32 +24.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.16 8.06 +38.46% 9.07 +23.04%