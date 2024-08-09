JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.25% YOY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 12.07% & the profit increased by 24.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.56% and the profit increased by 40.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 52.24% q-o-q & increased by 19.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.16 for Q1 which increased by 23.04% Y-o-Y.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.83% return in the last 1 week, 10.33% return in last 6 months and 19.88% YTD return.

Currently the JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 30228.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2010 & 1244.45 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1004.4861.73+16.56%896.2+12.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total166.91152.7+9.31%148.75+12.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization40.7840.74+0.1%31.38+29.96%
Total Operating Expense764.81704.35+8.58%695.47+9.97%
Operating Income239.59157.38+52.24%200.73+19.36%
Net Income Before Taxes239.84164.6+45.71%194.3+23.44%
Net Income176.83126.16+40.16%142.32+24.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.168.06+38.46%9.07+23.04%
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
