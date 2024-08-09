JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.25% YOY

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 12.07% & the profit increased by 24.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.56% and the profit increased by 40.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 52.24% q-o-q & increased by 19.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.16 for Q1 which increased by 23.04% Y-o-Y.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.83% return in the last 1 week, 10.33% return in last 6 months and 19.88% YTD return.
Currently the JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹30228.52 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2010 & ₹1244.45 respectively.
As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1004.4
|861.73
|+16.56%
|896.2
|+12.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|166.91
|152.7
|+9.31%
|148.75
|+12.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|40.78
|40.74
|+0.1%
|31.38
|+29.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|764.81
|704.35
|+8.58%
|695.47
|+9.97%
|Operating Income
|239.59
|157.38
|+52.24%
|200.73
|+19.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|239.84
|164.6
|+45.71%
|194.3
|+23.44%
|Net Income
|176.83
|126.16
|+40.16%
|142.32
|+24.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.16
|8.06
|+38.46%
|9.07
|+23.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹176.83Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1004.4Cr
