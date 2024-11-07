JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.92% YOY

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a notable increase in profits and revenue. The company declared its financial performance on November 6, 2024, showing a year-over-year revenue growth of 13.48% and a profit increase of 15.92%. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.38%, and profit decreased by 1.28%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 2.19% quarter-over-quarter and rose significantly by 15.03% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses has contributed to a decrease in operating income, which was down by 4.57% compared to the last quarter, although it still reflects an increase of 8.17% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹11, marking a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. Despite the mixed results, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown resilience, with a -0.1% return in the last week, a 4.57% return over the past six months, and a robust 15.76% year-to-date return.
Currently, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals boasts a market capitalization of ₹29,209.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2030 and a low of ₹1371. The stock's performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending a Hold, 2 advising a Buy, and 6 providing a Strong Buy rating.
As of November 7, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1000.62
|1004.4
|-0.38%
|881.74
|+13.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|170.57
|166.91
|+2.19%
|148.28
|+15.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.88
|40.78
|+2.7%
|32.17
|+30.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|771.98
|764.81
|+0.94%
|670.37
|+15.16%
|Operating Income
|228.64
|239.59
|-4.57%
|211.37
|+8.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|236.53
|239.84
|-1.38%
|208.66
|+13.36%
|Net Income
|174.57
|176.83
|-1.28%
|150.59
|+15.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11
|11.16
|-1.43%
|9.54
|+15.3%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess