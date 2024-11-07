JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.92% YOY

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a notable increase in profits and revenue. The company declared its financial performance on November 6, 2024, showing a year-over-year revenue growth of 13.48% and a profit increase of 15.92%. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.38%, and profit decreased by 1.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 2.19% quarter-over-quarter and rose significantly by 15.03% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses has contributed to a decrease in operating income, which was down by 4.57% compared to the last quarter, although it still reflects an increase of 8.17% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹11, marking a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. Despite the mixed results, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown resilience, with a -0.1% return in the last week, a 4.57% return over the past six months, and a robust 15.76% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals boasts a market capitalization of ₹29,209.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2030 and a low of ₹1371. The stock's performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending a Hold, 2 advising a Buy, and 6 providing a Strong Buy rating.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1000.62 1004.4 -0.38% 881.74 +13.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 170.57 166.91 +2.19% 148.28 +15.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.88 40.78 +2.7% 32.17 +30.18% Total Operating Expense 771.98 764.81 +0.94% 670.37 +15.16% Operating Income 228.64 239.59 -4.57% 211.37 +8.17% Net Income Before Taxes 236.53 239.84 -1.38% 208.66 +13.36% Net Income 174.57 176.83 -1.28% 150.59 +15.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 11 11.16 -1.43% 9.54 +15.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹174.57Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1000.62Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}