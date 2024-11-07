Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.92% YOY

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.92% YOY

Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.48% YoY & profit increased by 15.92% YoY

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a notable increase in profits and revenue. The company declared its financial performance on November 6, 2024, showing a year-over-year revenue growth of 13.48% and a profit increase of 15.92%. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.38%, and profit decreased by 1.28%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 2.19% quarter-over-quarter and rose significantly by 15.03% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses has contributed to a decrease in operating income, which was down by 4.57% compared to the last quarter, although it still reflects an increase of 8.17% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 11, marking a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. Despite the mixed results, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has shown resilience, with a -0.1% return in the last week, a 4.57% return over the past six months, and a robust 15.76% year-to-date return.

Currently, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals boasts a market capitalization of 29,209.98 crore, with a 52-week high of 2030 and a low of 1371. The stock's performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending a Hold, 2 advising a Buy, and 6 providing a Strong Buy rating.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1000.621004.4-0.38%881.74+13.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total170.57166.91+2.19%148.28+15.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.8840.78+2.7%32.17+30.18%
Total Operating Expense771.98764.81+0.94%670.37+15.16%
Operating Income228.64239.59-4.57%211.37+8.17%
Net Income Before Taxes236.53239.84-1.38%208.66+13.36%
Net Income174.57176.83-1.28%150.59+15.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS1111.16-1.43%9.54+15.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹174.57Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1000.62Cr

