New Delhi: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma) on Wednesday reported a 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to ₹142 crore for the June ended quarter (Q1 FY24). Revenue from operations rose 14% YoY to stand at ₹896 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹243 crore, with a margin of 27.1%, an improvement of 290 bps. “EBITDA margins improved during the quarter on account of better business mix, increased efficiencies in sourcing, and higher volumes," the company said.

“Our domestic business continued its growth trajectory through strong momentum in our chronic portfolio and acquired assets. CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) business scaled further during the quarter and the healthy momentum continues for this segment too," said Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director, JB Pharma.

The company’s domestic formulation segment saw a growth of 17% to stand at ₹489 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as the acquired brands-- Probiotic portfolio, Paedia brands, Azmarda and Razel--continued to deliver good growth. However, sales for the acute business were impacted due to delayed monsoons, the company added in a statement.

With current geopolitical and economic uncertainty continuing to impact demand, the company's international business stood at ₹407 crore, an 11% growth YoY, with the international formulations business rising 12% to ₹275 crore.

While strong growth momentum continued in the CDMO business which recorded sales of ₹119 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, a 19% growth YoY. The company reported a decline in its South African business due to continued focus on the private market and due to the depreciation of the South African rand.