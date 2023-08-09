JB Pharma reports a 35% YoY increase in Q1 PAT1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:36 PM IST
The company’s domestic formulation segment saw a growth of 17% to stand at ₹489 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year
New Delhi: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma) on Wednesday reported a 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to ₹142 crore for the June ended quarter (Q1 FY24). Revenue from operations rose 14% YoY to stand at ₹896 crore.
