JB Pharma's revenue surges 30% in Q1, PAT declines
JB Pharma’s domestic formulations business grew at 34% in Q1, while international business revenue rose 28%
New Delhi: JB Pharmaceuticals recorded a revenue of ₹785 crores in the quarter ended June, up 30% over the corresponding quarter of last year. Profit after tax, however, declined to ₹105 crore in Q1FY23 as compared to ₹119 crores on account of finance costs and acquisition of brands.