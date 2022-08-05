OPEN APP
JB Pharma's revenue surges 30% in Q1, PAT declines
New Delhi: JB Pharmaceuticals recorded a revenue of 785 crores in the quarter ended June, up 30% over the corresponding quarter of last year. Profit after tax, however, declined to 105 crore in Q1FY23 as compared to 119 crores on account of finance costs and acquisition of brands.

The Mumbai-based company’s operating Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 16% to 190 crore.

“Our operating performance in FY23 started on a strong note. We continued the momentum in our domestic business, registering market beating growth and achieving a new milestone in quarterly run-rate revenue of over 400 crores. Integration of Sanzyme’s product range and Azmarda have progressed as per plan. We also completed the acquisition of a portfolio of paediatric brands which will enable us to offer a more comprehensive product basket to pediatricians, helping us to serve them better. International business also saw strong growth with a robust order pipeline and out-performance in the CMO segment," said Nikhil Chopra, CEO, JB Pharma.

The company recorded robust revenue growth despite a challenging operating environment, while the organic growth was pegged at around 20%, it said.

Domestic formulations business continued its strong performance, growing at 34% to 418 crores. International business revenues grew by 28% to 366 crores. All the three businesses --exports formulations, CMO and API business-- performed well in the quarter, the company said.

