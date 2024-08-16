JBF Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 94.1% YoY

JBF Industries Q1 Results Live : JBF Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by a staggering 100%, marking a significant downturn in revenue. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw no change, while the loss increased by 102.07%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a sharp rise of 51.22% quarter-over-quarter but showed a significant decrease of 50.4% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut down on its annual SG&A expenses, the quarterly figures still show an upward trend.
Operating income saw mixed results, with an increase of 15.66% quarter-over-quarter but a dramatic decrease of 148.23% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is showing some operational improvement in the short term, the long-term figures tell a different story.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.11, showing an increase of 98.47% year-over-year. Although still negative, the improvement in EPS indicates that the company is gradually moving towards profitability.
In terms of market performance, JBF Industries has delivered 0% return in the last week, the last six months, and year-to-date (YTD). This stagnant performance highlights the challenges the company faces in attracting investor confidence.
Currently, JBF Industries has a market capitalization of ₹35.23 Cr. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹4.3 and ₹3.35, respectively. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company’s stock performance and market valuation.
JBF Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|1.94
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.62
|0.41
|+51.22%
|1.25
|-50.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.5
|4.15
|-15.66%
|3.35
|+4.48%
|Operating Income
|-3.5
|-4.15
|+15.66%
|-1.41
|-148.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.5
|172.56
|-102.03%
|-59.36
|+94.1%
|Net Income
|-3.5
|169.13
|-102.07%
|-59.36
|+94.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.11
|20.94
|-100.53%
|-7.25
|+98.47%
