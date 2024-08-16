JBF Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 94.1% YoY

JBF Industries Q1 Results Live : JBF Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by a staggering 100%, marking a significant downturn in revenue. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw no change, while the loss increased by 102.07%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a sharp rise of 51.22% quarter-over-quarter but showed a significant decrease of 50.4% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut down on its annual SG&A expenses, the quarterly figures still show an upward trend.

Operating income saw mixed results, with an increase of 15.66% quarter-over-quarter but a dramatic decrease of 148.23% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is showing some operational improvement in the short term, the long-term figures tell a different story.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.11, showing an increase of 98.47% year-over-year. Although still negative, the improvement in EPS indicates that the company is gradually moving towards profitability.

In terms of market performance, JBF Industries has delivered 0% return in the last week, the last six months, and year-to-date (YTD). This stagnant performance highlights the challenges the company faces in attracting investor confidence.

Currently, JBF Industries has a market capitalization of ₹35.23 Cr. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹4.3 and ₹3.35, respectively. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company’s stock performance and market valuation.

JBF Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 1.94 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.62 0.41 +51.22% 1.25 -50.4% Total Operating Expense 3.5 4.15 -15.66% 3.35 +4.48% Operating Income -3.5 -4.15 +15.66% -1.41 -148.23% Net Income Before Taxes -3.5 172.56 -102.03% -59.36 +94.1% Net Income -3.5 169.13 -102.07% -59.36 +94.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.11 20.94 -100.53% -7.25 +98.47%