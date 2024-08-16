JBF Industries Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 94.1% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
JBF Industries Q1 Results Live : JBF Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by a staggering 100%, marking a significant downturn in revenue. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw no change, while the loss increased by 102.07%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a sharp rise of 51.22% quarter-over-quarter but showed a significant decrease of 50.4% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut down on its annual SG&A expenses, the quarterly figures still show an upward trend.

Operating income saw mixed results, with an increase of 15.66% quarter-over-quarter but a dramatic decrease of 148.23% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is showing some operational improvement in the short term, the long-term figures tell a different story.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.11, showing an increase of 98.47% year-over-year. Although still negative, the improvement in EPS indicates that the company is gradually moving towards profitability.

In terms of market performance, JBF Industries has delivered 0% return in the last week, the last six months, and year-to-date (YTD). This stagnant performance highlights the challenges the company faces in attracting investor confidence.

Currently, JBF Industries has a market capitalization of 35.23 Cr. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at 4.3 and 3.35, respectively. These metrics provide a snapshot of the company’s stock performance and market valuation.

JBF Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%1.94-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.620.41+51.22%1.25-50.4%
Total Operating Expense3.54.15-15.66%3.35+4.48%
Operating Income-3.5-4.15+15.66%-1.41-148.23%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.5172.56-102.03%-59.36+94.1%
Net Income-3.5169.13-102.07%-59.36+94.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.1120.94-100.53%-7.25+98.47%
FAQs
₹-3.5Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
