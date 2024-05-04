Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JBM Auto Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 98.66% YOY

JBM Auto Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 98.66% YOY

Livemint

JBM Auto Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 47.11% YoY & profit increased by 98.66% YoY

JBM Auto Q4 Results Live

JBM Auto Q4 Results Live : JBM Auto declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 47.11% & the profit increased by 98.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.38% and the profit increased by 14.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14% q-o-q & increased by 27.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.48% q-o-q & increased by 79.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.71 for Q4 which increased by 100.96% Y-o-Y.

JBM Auto has delivered 7.61% return in the last 1 week, 66.11% return in last 6 months and 33.85% YTD return.

Currently the JBM Auto has a market cap of 23174.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2428.35 & 741.95 respectively.

JBM Auto Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1485.951346.17+10.38%1010.06+47.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total130.9114.82+14%102.37+27.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization47.6742.7+11.64%38.07+25.2%
Total Operating Expense1361.341232.35+10.47%940.74+44.71%
Operating Income124.61113.82+9.48%69.32+79.76%
Net Income Before Taxes81.6265.91+23.84%36.73+122.21%
Net Income55.7548.66+14.57%28.06+98.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.714.12+14.32%2.34+100.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹55.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1485.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.