JBM Auto Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 98.66% YOY

JBM Auto Q4 Results Live : JBM Auto declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 47.11% & the profit increased by 98.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.38% and the profit increased by 14.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14% q-o-q & increased by 27.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.48% q-o-q & increased by 79.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.71 for Q4 which increased by 100.96% Y-o-Y.

JBM Auto has delivered 7.61% return in the last 1 week, 66.11% return in last 6 months and 33.85% YTD return.

Currently the JBM Auto has a market cap of ₹23174.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2428.35 & ₹741.95 respectively.

JBM Auto Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1485.95 1346.17 +10.38% 1010.06 +47.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 130.9 114.82 +14% 102.37 +27.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 47.67 42.7 +11.64% 38.07 +25.2% Total Operating Expense 1361.34 1232.35 +10.47% 940.74 +44.71% Operating Income 124.61 113.82 +9.48% 69.32 +79.76% Net Income Before Taxes 81.62 65.91 +23.84% 36.73 +122.21% Net Income 55.75 48.66 +14.57% 28.06 +98.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.71 4.12 +14.32% 2.34 +100.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹55.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1485.95Cr

