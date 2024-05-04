JBM Auto Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 98.66% YOY

JBM Auto Q4 Results Live : JBM Auto declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 47.11% & the profit increased by 98.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.38% and the profit increased by 14.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14% q-o-q & increased by 27.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.48% q-o-q & increased by 79.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.71 for Q4 which increased by 100.96% Y-o-Y.
JBM Auto has delivered 7.61% return in the last 1 week, 66.11% return in last 6 months and 33.85% YTD return.
Currently the JBM Auto has a market cap of ₹23174.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2428.35 & ₹741.95 respectively.
JBM Auto Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1485.95
|1346.17
|+10.38%
|1010.06
|+47.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|130.9
|114.82
|+14%
|102.37
|+27.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|47.67
|42.7
|+11.64%
|38.07
|+25.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|1361.34
|1232.35
|+10.47%
|940.74
|+44.71%
|Operating Income
|124.61
|113.82
|+9.48%
|69.32
|+79.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|81.62
|65.91
|+23.84%
|36.73
|+122.21%
|Net Income
|55.75
|48.66
|+14.57%
|28.06
|+98.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.71
|4.12
|+14.32%
|2.34
|+100.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹55.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1485.95Cr
