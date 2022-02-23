Jeep maker Stellantis reports jump in profit

The maker of the Jeep and Dodge brands said it expects industry sales to rise by 3% this year in both North America and Europe. Additionally, Stellantis said it was aiming for an adjusted operating income margin—its preferred measure of profitability—in the double digits in 2022, as well as positive free cash flow. The company said its forecast assumes economic and Covid-19 conditions remain substantially unchanged. Stellantis shares rose more than 5% in early trading.

