Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.54% YoY

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.54% YoY

Livemint

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.16% YoY & profit decreased by 0.54% YoY

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.16% & the profit decreased by 0.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.87% and the profit decreased by 26.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 10.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 22.89% q-o-q & increased by 2.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.25 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.46% Y-o-Y.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has delivered -11% return in the last 1 week, 5.64% return in the last 6 months, and 14.67% YTD return.

Currently, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 344.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 925 & 572.6 respectively.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35.6638.29-6.87%34.57+3.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.5610.89+6.1%10.45+10.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.630.59+6.48%0.58+7.73%
Total Operating Expense29.0929.78-2.29%28.17+3.28%
Operating Income6.578.51-22.89%6.4+2.64%
Net Income Before Taxes7.849.54-17.82%7.76+1.08%
Net Income5.47.32-26.19%5.43-0.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.2516.59-26.16%11.84+3.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹35.66Cr

