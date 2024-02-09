Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.54% YoY

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.16% & the profit decreased by 0.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.87% and the profit decreased by 26.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 10.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 22.89% q-o-q & increased by 2.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.25 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.46% Y-o-Y.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has delivered -11% return in the last 1 week, 5.64% return in the last 6 months, and 14.67% YTD return.

Currently, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹344.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹925 & ₹572.6 respectively.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35.66 38.29 -6.87% 34.57 +3.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.56 10.89 +6.1% 10.45 +10.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.63 0.59 +6.48% 0.58 +7.73% Total Operating Expense 29.09 29.78 -2.29% 28.17 +3.28% Operating Income 6.57 8.51 -22.89% 6.4 +2.64% Net Income Before Taxes 7.84 9.54 -17.82% 7.76 +1.08% Net Income 5.4 7.32 -26.19% 5.43 -0.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.25 16.59 -26.16% 11.84 +3.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹35.66Cr

