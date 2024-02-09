Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.54% YoY

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.16% & the profit decreased by 0.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.87% and the profit decreased by 26.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.1% q-o-q & increased by 10.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 22.89% q-o-q & increased by 2.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.25 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.46% Y-o-Y.
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has delivered -11% return in the last 1 week, 5.64% return in the last 6 months, and 14.67% YTD return.
Currently, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹344.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹925 & ₹572.6 respectively.
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35.66
|38.29
|-6.87%
|34.57
|+3.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.56
|10.89
|+6.1%
|10.45
|+10.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.63
|0.59
|+6.48%
|0.58
|+7.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|29.09
|29.78
|-2.29%
|28.17
|+3.28%
|Operating Income
|6.57
|8.51
|-22.89%
|6.4
|+2.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.84
|9.54
|-17.82%
|7.76
|+1.08%
|Net Income
|5.4
|7.32
|-26.19%
|5.43
|-0.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.25
|16.59
|-26.16%
|11.84
|+3.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹35.66Cr
