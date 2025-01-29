Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 20.56% YOY, profit at ₹6.51 crore and revenue at ₹36.89 crore

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit increased by 20.56% YoY. Profit at ₹6.51 crore and revenue at ₹36.89 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.5% and the profit decreased by 32.19%. Despite the quarterly decline, the company showed a significant year-over-year increase.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.78% q-o-q & decreased by 5.54% Y-o-Y, indicating improved cost management strategies.

The operating income was down by 25.49% q-o-q but increased by 22.37% Y-o-Y, reflecting the company’s recovery trajectory compared to the same period last year.

The EPS is ₹14.75 for Q3, which increased by 20.41% Y-o-Y, providing a positive signal to investors.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 26.64% return in the last 6 months and -1.36% YTD return.

Currently, the Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹528.8 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1375 & ₹660.05 respectively.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 36.89 41.22 -10.5% 35.66 +3.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.92 12.52 -12.78% 11.56 -5.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.78 0.64 +21.88% 0.63 +23.81% Total Operating Expense 28.85 30.43 -5.19% 29.09 -0.83% Operating Income 8.04 10.79 -25.49% 6.57 +22.37% Net Income Before Taxes 9.51 12.52 -24.04% 7.84 +21.3% Net Income 6.51 9.6 -32.19% 5.4 +20.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.75 21.75 -32.18% 12.25 +20.41%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.