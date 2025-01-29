Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 20.56% YOY, profit at ₹6.51 crore and revenue at ₹36.89 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit increased by 20.56% YoY. Profit at 6.51 crore and revenue at 36.89 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.5% and the profit decreased by 32.19%. Despite the quarterly decline, the company showed a significant year-over-year increase.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.78% q-o-q & decreased by 5.54% Y-o-Y, indicating improved cost management strategies.

The operating income was down by 25.49% q-o-q but increased by 22.37% Y-o-Y, reflecting the company’s recovery trajectory compared to the same period last year.

The EPS is 14.75 for Q3, which increased by 20.41% Y-o-Y, providing a positive signal to investors.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 26.64% return in the last 6 months and -1.36% YTD return.

Currently, the Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 528.8 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1375 & 660.05 respectively.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue36.8941.22-10.5%35.66+3.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.9212.52-12.78%11.56-5.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.780.64+21.88%0.63+23.81%
Total Operating Expense28.8530.43-5.19%29.09-0.83%
Operating Income8.0410.79-25.49%6.57+22.37%
Net Income Before Taxes9.5112.52-24.04%7.84+21.3%
Net Income6.519.6-32.19%5.4+20.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.7521.75-32.18%12.25+20.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
