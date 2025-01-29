Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 20.56% YOY, profit at ₹6.51 crore and revenue at ₹36.89 crore

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit increased by 20.56% YoY. Profit at ₹6.51 crore and revenue at ₹36.89 crore.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.5% and the profit decreased by 32.19%. Despite the quarterly decline, the company showed a significant year-over-year increase.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.78% q-o-q & decreased by 5.54% Y-o-Y, indicating improved cost management strategies.
The operating income was down by 25.49% q-o-q but increased by 22.37% Y-o-Y, reflecting the company’s recovery trajectory compared to the same period last year.
The EPS is ₹14.75 for Q3, which increased by 20.41% Y-o-Y, providing a positive signal to investors.
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 26.64% return in the last 6 months and -1.36% YTD return.
Currently, the Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹528.8 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1375 & ₹660.05 respectively.
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|36.89
|41.22
|-10.5%
|35.66
|+3.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.92
|12.52
|-12.78%
|11.56
|-5.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.78
|0.64
|+21.88%
|0.63
|+23.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|28.85
|30.43
|-5.19%
|29.09
|-0.83%
|Operating Income
|8.04
|10.79
|-25.49%
|6.57
|+22.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.51
|12.52
|-24.04%
|7.84
|+21.3%
|Net Income
|6.51
|9.6
|-32.19%
|5.4
|+20.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.75
|21.75
|-32.18%
|12.25
|+20.41%
