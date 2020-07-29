Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >Jet Airways loss widens to 5,536 crore in 2018-19
Jet Airways has finalised boutique investment bank Moelis & Co. to manage a stake sale in Jet Privilege. Photo: Mint

Jet Airways loss widens to 5,536 crore in 2018-19

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST PTI

  • Pushed by higher fuel costs, the total expenses surged to 28,141.61 crore in 2018-19
  • The results for the year ended March 2019 were submitted to the stock exchanges past midnight on Tuesday

Jet Airways, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, has reported widening of loss to 5,535.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as surge in expenses took a toll.

Jet Airways, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, has reported widening of loss to 5,535.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as surge in expenses took a toll.

The full service carrier, which shuttered operations in April last year, had a loss of 766.13 crore. These figures are for standalone comprehensive losses.

The full service carrier, which shuttered operations in April last year, had a loss of 766.13 crore. These figures are for standalone comprehensive losses.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In 2018-19, the airline's total income declined to 23,314.11 crore from 23,958.37 crore in the year-ago fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Pushed by higher fuel costs, the total expenses surged to 28,141.61 crore in 2018-19.

After stopping operations on April 18, the airline went into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in June 2019.

The financial statements have been signed by Jet Airways Resolution Professional Ashish Chhawchharia.

In a statement, that is part of the regulatory filing, Chhawchharia said he was not in a position to provide the consolidated financial results , as the subsidiaries of the company are separate legal entities, also currently non-operational and that he was facing huge difficulty in obtaining relevant data from the said subsidiaries.

The results for the year ended March 2019 were submitted to the stock exchanges past midnight on Tuesday.

All the directors, CEO, CFO and company secretary had resigned from their respective positions in the company prior to commencement of the CIRP.

Shares of Jet Airways declined nearly five per cent to 29.10 apiece in early trade on the BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated