Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jet Airways Q1 results: Revenue at 37.57 crore

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:14 PM IST Livemint

For April-June quarter of fiscal year 2024, Jet Airways reports revenue from operations at 37.57 crore

Mint

Jet Airways on Tuesday reported revenue from operations at 37.57 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Its total income stood at 39.08 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

On Monday, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) was informed that Jet Airways’ new management Jalan- Kalrock Consortium has to pay 350 crore to the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The JKC has to pay 350 crore before 31 August as a condition precedent. The next hearing is on 18 August.

Krishnendu Dutta, senior lawyer for JKC, said that they will do their best to pay the amount on the given date.

On July 31, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) said aviation regulator DGCA renewed Jet Airways’ air operator certificate.

JKC had said it has “successfully obtained renewal for AOC of Jet Airways from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28, 2023."

The airline had stopped flying from April 17, 2019.

The Air Operator Certificate (AOC) was re-issued on May 20, 2022. However, since the airline did not start operations, AOC expired on May 19, 2023.

JKC emerged as the winning bidder for the grounded Jet Airways after an insolvency resolution process.

However, the ownership transfer to JKC is yet to happen amid persisting differences between JKC and the lenders of the airline.

“JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," it had said.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 06:14 PM IST
