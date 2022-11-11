Jet Airways Q2 loss widens to over 308 cr, revenue comes near 12.5 cr

The airline which was founded by Naresh Goyal was grounded in 2019 due to heavy debts and losses. However, after going through insolvency bankruptcy, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium emerged as the successful resolution applicant for Jet Airways in June 2021, giving the airline a new lease on life and paving the way for its revival. Florian Fritsch-backed Kalrock Capital led the consortium along with Murari Lal Jalan. Sanjiv Kapoor has taken charge of Jet Airways as the CEO since April 2022. The airline is currently in the process to resume its operations.