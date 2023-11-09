Jet Airways quarterly results delayed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’, board meeting to be held soon
The debt-ridden airline informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the September quarter results could not be adopted by the ‘Monitoring Committee’ in the meeting held on Thursday, November 9.
