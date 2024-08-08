Jetking Infotrain Q1 results : profit at ₹3.11Cr, Revenue increased by 1.83% YoY

Jetking Infotrain Q1 Results Live : Jetking Infotrain declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.83% & the profit came at ₹3.11cr.
It is noteworthy that Jetking Infotrain had declared a loss of ₹1.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 38.76% q-o-q & increased by 36.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.27 for Q1 which increased by 410% Y-o-Y.
Jetking Infotrain has delivered 16.45% return in the last 1 week, 11.87% return in the last 6 months and 15.58% YTD return.
Currently, Jetking Infotrain has a market cap of ₹42.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹75 & ₹42.5 respectively.
Jetking Infotrain Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.85
|4.35
|+11.57%
|4.76
|+1.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.86
|2.89
|-0.9%
|2.72
|+5.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.59
|0.56
|+5.66%
|0.53
|+10.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.83
|5.95
|-1.99%
|6.3
|-7.45%
|Operating Income
|-0.98
|-1.6
|+38.76%
|-1.54
|+36.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.11
|0.45
|+589.46%
|-1.01
|+409.3%
|Net Income
|3.11
|0.45
|+590.38%
|-1.01
|+409.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.27
|0.77
|+584.42%
|-1.7
|+410%
