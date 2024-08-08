Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jetking Infotrain Q1 results : profit at 3.11Cr, Revenue increased by 1.83% YoY

Jetking Infotrain Q1 results : profit at ₹3.11Cr, Revenue increased by 1.83% YoY

Livemint

Jetking Infotrain Q1 Results Live

Jetking Infotrain Q1 Results Live : Jetking Infotrain declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.83% & the profit came at 3.11cr.

It is noteworthy that Jetking Infotrain had declared a loss of 1.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 38.76% q-o-q & increased by 36.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.27 for Q1 which increased by 410% Y-o-Y.

Jetking Infotrain has delivered 16.45% return in the last 1 week, 11.87% return in the last 6 months and 15.58% YTD return.

Currently, Jetking Infotrain has a market cap of 42.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of 75 & 42.5 respectively.

Jetking Infotrain Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.854.35+11.57%4.76+1.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.862.89-0.9%2.72+5.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.590.56+5.66%0.53+10.39%
Total Operating Expense5.835.95-1.99%6.3-7.45%
Operating Income-0.98-1.6+38.76%-1.54+36.2%
Net Income Before Taxes3.110.45+589.46%-1.01+409.3%
Net Income3.110.45+590.38%-1.01+409.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.270.77+584.42%-1.7+410%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.11Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.85Cr

