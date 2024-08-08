Jetking Infotrain Q1 results : profit at ₹3.11Cr, Revenue increased by 1.83% YoY

Jetking Infotrain Q1 results : Revenue increased by 1.83% YoY & profit at ₹ 3.11Cr

Jetking Infotrain Q1 Results Live : Jetking Infotrain declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.83% & the profit came at ₹3.11cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Jetking Infotrain had declared a loss of ₹1.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.9% q-o-q & increased by 5.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 38.76% q-o-q & increased by 36.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.27 for Q1 which increased by 410% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jetking Infotrain has delivered 16.45% return in the last 1 week, 11.87% return in the last 6 months and 15.58% YTD return.

Currently, Jetking Infotrain has a market cap of ₹42.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹75 & ₹42.5 respectively.

Jetking Infotrain Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.85 4.35 +11.57% 4.76 +1.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.86 2.89 -0.9% 2.72 +5.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.59 0.56 +5.66% 0.53 +10.39% Total Operating Expense 5.83 5.95 -1.99% 6.3 -7.45% Operating Income -0.98 -1.6 +38.76% -1.54 +36.2% Net Income Before Taxes 3.11 0.45 +589.46% -1.01 +409.3% Net Income 3.11 0.45 +590.38% -1.01 +409.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.27 0.77 +584.42% -1.7 +410%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.11Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4.85Cr

