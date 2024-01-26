Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 203.04% YOY

Jindal Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 203.04% YOY

Livemint

Jindal Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 56.29% YoY & profit increased by 203.04% YoY

Jindal Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jindal Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.29% & the profit increased by 203.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 68.7% and the profit decreased by 66.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 211.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.2% q-o-q & increased by 375.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.48% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Capital has delivered -4.57% return in the last 1 week, 77.82% return in last 6 months and 15.51% YTD return.

Currently the Jindal Capital has a market cap of 28.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 47.98 & 18 respectively.

Jindal Capital Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.451.43-68.7%1.02-56.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.08+28.89%0.03+211.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010+23.81%0.01-53.15%
Total Operating Expense0.20.89-77.51%0.97-79.43%
Operating Income0.250.54-54.2%0.05+375.19%
Net Income Before Taxes0.170.51-66.8%0.06+203.04%
Net Income0.170.51-66.8%0.06+203.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.240.71-66.2%0.08+209.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.17Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.45Cr

