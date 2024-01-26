Jindal Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 203.04% YOY

Jindal Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.29% & the profit increased by 203.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 68.7% and the profit decreased by 66.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 211.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 54.2% q-o-q & increased by 375.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.48% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Capital has delivered -4.57% return in the last 1 week, 77.82% return in last 6 months and 15.51% YTD return.
Currently the Jindal Capital has a market cap of ₹28.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹47.98 & ₹18 respectively.
Jindal Capital Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.45
|1.43
|-68.7%
|1.02
|-56.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.08
|+28.89%
|0.03
|+211.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0
|+23.81%
|0.01
|-53.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.2
|0.89
|-77.51%
|0.97
|-79.43%
|Operating Income
|0.25
|0.54
|-54.2%
|0.05
|+375.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.17
|0.51
|-66.8%
|0.06
|+203.04%
|Net Income
|0.17
|0.51
|-66.8%
|0.06
|+203.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.24
|0.71
|-66.2%
|0.08
|+209.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.17Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.45Cr
