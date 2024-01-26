Jindal Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 203.04% YOY

Jindal Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 56.29% & the profit increased by 203.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 68.7% and the profit decreased by 66.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 211.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.2% q-o-q & increased by 375.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.24 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 209.48% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Capital has delivered -4.57% return in the last 1 week, 77.82% return in last 6 months and 15.51% YTD return.

Currently the Jindal Capital has a market cap of ₹28.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹47.98 & ₹18 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Capital Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.45 1.43 -68.7% 1.02 -56.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.08 +28.89% 0.03 +211.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0 +23.81% 0.01 -53.15% Total Operating Expense 0.2 0.89 -77.51% 0.97 -79.43% Operating Income 0.25 0.54 -54.2% 0.05 +375.19% Net Income Before Taxes 0.17 0.51 -66.8% 0.06 +203.04% Net Income 0.17 0.51 -66.8% 0.06 +203.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.24 0.71 -66.2% 0.08 +209.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.17Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.45Cr

