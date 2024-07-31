Jindal Drilling Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 263.38% YOY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Jindal Drilling Industries Q1 Results Live : Jindal Drilling Industries declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 81.99% & the profit increased by 263.38% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.61% and the profit increased by 392.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.14% q-o-q & increased by 56.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.47% q-o-q & decreased by 12.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.14 for Q1 which increased by 263.07% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Drilling Industries has delivered 13.51% return in the last 1 week, -11.1% return in the last 6 months and -8.24% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Drilling Industries has a market cap of 1959.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 915 & 376.4 respectively.

Jindal Drilling Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue170.98197.92-13.61%93.95+81.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.0723.88-20.14%12.15+56.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.0216.04-0.12%15.77+1.59%
Total Operating Expense148.46164.57-9.79%68.19+117.72%
Operating Income22.5233.35-32.47%25.76-12.58%
Net Income Before Taxes51.47-4.76+1181.3%18.85+173.05%
Net Income43.86-15+392.4%12.07+263.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.14-5.18+392.28%4.17+263.07%
₹43.86Cr
₹170.98Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
