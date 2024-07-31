Jindal Drilling Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 263.38% YOY

Jindal Drilling Industries Q1 Results Live : Jindal Drilling Industries declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 81.99% & the profit increased by 263.38% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.61% and the profit increased by 392.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.14% q-o-q & increased by 56.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 32.47% q-o-q & decreased by 12.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.14 for Q1 which increased by 263.07% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Drilling Industries has delivered 13.51% return in the last 1 week, -11.1% return in the last 6 months and -8.24% YTD return.
Currently, Jindal Drilling Industries has a market cap of ₹1959.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹915 & ₹376.4 respectively.
Jindal Drilling Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|170.98
|197.92
|-13.61%
|93.95
|+81.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.07
|23.88
|-20.14%
|12.15
|+56.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.02
|16.04
|-0.12%
|15.77
|+1.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|148.46
|164.57
|-9.79%
|68.19
|+117.72%
|Operating Income
|22.52
|33.35
|-32.47%
|25.76
|-12.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|51.47
|-4.76
|+1181.3%
|18.85
|+173.05%
|Net Income
|43.86
|-15
|+392.4%
|12.07
|+263.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.14
|-5.18
|+392.28%
|4.17
|+263.07%
