Jindal Drilling Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 263.38% YOY

Jindal Drilling Industries Q1 Results Live : Jindal Drilling Industries declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 81.99% & the profit increased by 263.38% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.61% and the profit increased by 392.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.14% q-o-q & increased by 56.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.47% q-o-q & decreased by 12.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.14 for Q1 which increased by 263.07% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Drilling Industries has delivered 13.51% return in the last 1 week, -11.1% return in the last 6 months and -8.24% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Drilling Industries has a market cap of ₹1959.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹915 & ₹376.4 respectively.

Jindal Drilling Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 170.98 197.92 -13.61% 93.95 +81.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.07 23.88 -20.14% 12.15 +56.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.02 16.04 -0.12% 15.77 +1.59% Total Operating Expense 148.46 164.57 -9.79% 68.19 +117.72% Operating Income 22.52 33.35 -32.47% 25.76 -12.58% Net Income Before Taxes 51.47 -4.76 +1181.3% 18.85 +173.05% Net Income 43.86 -15 +392.4% 12.07 +263.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.14 -5.18 +392.28% 4.17 +263.07%