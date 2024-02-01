Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.43% YoY

Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.43% YoY

Livemint

Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 32.42% YoY & profit increased by 28.43% YoY

Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jindal Drilling Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 32.42% & the profit increased by 28.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.84% and the profit increased by 44.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.53% q-o-q & increased by 6.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.02% q-o-q & increased by 34.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.44% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Drilling Industries has delivered -0.14% return in the last 1 week, 82.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.22% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Drilling Industries has a market cap of 2204.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 915 & 229.8 respectively.

Jindal Drilling Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue183.06142.08+28.84%138.24+32.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.2218.21+16.53%19.84+6.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.9215.9+0.13%15.72+1.27%
Total Operating Expense143.94104.83+37.31%109.05+31.99%
Operating Income39.1237.25+5.02%29.19+34.02%
Net Income Before Taxes42.2532.36+30.56%33.95+24.45%
Net Income31.9422.12+44.39%24.87+28.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.027.63+44.43%8.58+28.44%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.94Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹183.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.