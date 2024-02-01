Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.43% YoY

Jindal Drilling Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 32.42% & the profit increased by 28.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.84% and the profit increased by 44.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.53% q-o-q & increased by 6.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.02% q-o-q & increased by 34.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.44% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Drilling Industries has delivered -0.14% return in the last 1 week, 82.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.22% YTD return.
Currently, Jindal Drilling Industries has a market cap of ₹2204.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹915 & ₹229.8 respectively.
Jindal Drilling Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|183.06
|142.08
|+28.84%
|138.24
|+32.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.22
|18.21
|+16.53%
|19.84
|+6.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.92
|15.9
|+0.13%
|15.72
|+1.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|143.94
|104.83
|+37.31%
|109.05
|+31.99%
|Operating Income
|39.12
|37.25
|+5.02%
|29.19
|+34.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.25
|32.36
|+30.56%
|33.95
|+24.45%
|Net Income
|31.94
|22.12
|+44.39%
|24.87
|+28.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.02
|7.63
|+44.43%
|8.58
|+28.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.94Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹183.06Cr
