Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.43% YoY

Jindal Drilling Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 32.42% & the profit increased by 28.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.84% and the profit increased by 44.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.53% q-o-q & increased by 6.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.02% q-o-q & increased by 34.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹11.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 28.44% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Drilling Industries has delivered -0.14% return in the last 1 week, 82.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.22% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Drilling Industries has a market cap of ₹2204.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹915 & ₹229.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Drilling Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 183.06 142.08 +28.84% 138.24 +32.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.22 18.21 +16.53% 19.84 +6.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.92 15.9 +0.13% 15.72 +1.27% Total Operating Expense 143.94 104.83 +37.31% 109.05 +31.99% Operating Income 39.12 37.25 +5.02% 29.19 +34.02% Net Income Before Taxes 42.25 32.36 +30.56% 33.95 +24.45% Net Income 31.94 22.12 +44.39% 24.87 +28.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.02 7.63 +44.43% 8.58 +28.44% Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.94Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹183.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!