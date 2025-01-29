Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jindal Drilling Industries has declared their Q3 results for the financial year 2025 on 27 Jan, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, which rose by 30.81% year-over-year, alongside a remarkable profit surge of 106.48%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹65.95 crore, while the revenue reached ₹239.46 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Drilling Industries saw an impressive growth in revenue by 38.82% and profit increased by 91.33%. Despite a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 14.91% quarter-over-quarter and 12.21% year-over-year, the company managed to deliver strong financial results.
The operating income witnessed a staggering rise of 256.24% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 38.6% year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹22.76, marking an increase of 106.53% year-over-year.
Jindal Drilling Industries has also delivered a return of 3.33% over the last week, 14.12% over the last six months, and a marginal return of 0.08% year-to-date.
Currently, the Jindal Drilling Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹2236.18 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹859.85 and ₹520 respectively.
Jindal Drilling Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|239.46
|172.5
|+38.82%
|183.06
|+30.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.81
|20.72
|+14.91%
|21.22
|+12.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.45
|16.02
|+65.11%
|15.92
|+66.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|185.24
|157.28
|+17.78%
|143.94
|+28.69%
|Operating Income
|54.22
|15.22
|+256.24%
|39.12
|+38.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.37
|39.83
|+106.8%
|42.25
|+94.96%
|Net Income
|65.95
|34.47
|+91.33%
|31.94
|+106.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.76
|11.9
|+91.26%
|11.02
|+106.53%
