Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 106.48% YOY, profit at ₹65.95 crore and revenue at ₹239.46 crore

Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 30.81% YoY & profit increased by 106.48% YoY, profit at 65.95 crore and revenue at 239.46 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Advertisement
Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jindal Drilling Industries has declared their Q3 results for the financial year 2025 on 27 Jan, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, which rose by 30.81% year-over-year, alongside a remarkable profit surge of 106.48%. The profit for the quarter stood at 65.95 crore, while the revenue reached 239.46 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Drilling Industries saw an impressive growth in revenue by 38.82% and profit increased by 91.33%. Despite a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 14.91% quarter-over-quarter and 12.21% year-over-year, the company managed to deliver strong financial results.

Advertisement

Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results

The operating income witnessed a staggering rise of 256.24% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 38.6% year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 22.76, marking an increase of 106.53% year-over-year.

Jindal Drilling Industries has also delivered a return of 3.33% over the last week, 14.12% over the last six months, and a marginal return of 0.08% year-to-date.

Currently, the Jindal Drilling Industries boasts a market capitalization of 2236.18 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 859.85 and 520 respectively.

Advertisement

Jindal Drilling Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue239.46172.5+38.82%183.06+30.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.8120.72+14.91%21.22+12.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.4516.02+65.11%15.92+66.14%
Total Operating Expense185.24157.28+17.78%143.94+28.69%
Operating Income54.2215.22+256.24%39.12+38.6%
Net Income Before Taxes82.3739.83+106.8%42.25+94.96%
Net Income65.9534.47+91.33%31.94+106.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.7611.9+91.26%11.02+106.53%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 106.48% YOY, profit at ₹65.95 crore and revenue at ₹239.46 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹65.95Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹239.46Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts