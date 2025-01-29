Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 106.48% YOY, profit at ₹65.95 crore and revenue at ₹239.46 crore

Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results 2025:Jindal Drilling Industries has declared their Q3 results for the financial year 2025 on 27 Jan, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, which rose by 30.81% year-over-year, alongside a remarkable profit surge of 106.48%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹65.95 crore, while the revenue reached ₹239.46 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Drilling Industries saw an impressive growth in revenue by 38.82% and profit increased by 91.33%. Despite a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 14.91% quarter-over-quarter and 12.21% year-over-year, the company managed to deliver strong financial results.

Jindal Drilling Industries Q3 Results

The operating income witnessed a staggering rise of 256.24% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 38.6% year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹22.76, marking an increase of 106.53% year-over-year.

Jindal Drilling Industries has also delivered a return of 3.33% over the last week, 14.12% over the last six months, and a marginal return of 0.08% year-to-date.

Currently, the Jindal Drilling Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹2236.18 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹859.85 and ₹520 respectively.

Jindal Drilling Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 239.46 172.5 +38.82% 183.06 +30.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.81 20.72 +14.91% 21.22 +12.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.45 16.02 +65.11% 15.92 +66.14% Total Operating Expense 185.24 157.28 +17.78% 143.94 +28.69% Operating Income 54.22 15.22 +256.24% 39.12 +38.6% Net Income Before Taxes 82.37 39.83 +106.8% 42.25 +94.96% Net Income 65.95 34.47 +91.33% 31.94 +106.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.76 11.9 +91.26% 11.02 +106.53%

