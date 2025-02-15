Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Jindal Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Jindal Hotels declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant performance improvement. The company's topline increased by 12.58% year-over-year, with profit surging by an impressive 96.72%. The reported profit stands at ₹2.4 crore, while revenue reached ₹14.23 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Hotels experienced remarkable growth, with revenue jumping by 59.71% and profit soaring by 267.83%. This strong performance is indicative of the company's robust recovery and successful business strategies.
Despite a challenging economic environment, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.59% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 5.39% year-over-year. This cost control is likely to contribute positively to future profit margins.
Additionally, the operating income exhibited a staggering increase of 605% quarter-over-quarter, although it did see a decrease of 22.31% year-over-year. This fluctuation highlights the volatility in the hospitality sector but also reflects the potential for rapid recovery.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.43, marking a substantial increase of 96% year-over-year, signaling improved profitability for shareholders.
Jindal Hotels has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -6.11% return in the last week, -26.15% return over the past six months, and -11.84% year-to-date return, reflecting broader market trends.
Currently, Jindal Hotels holds a market capitalization of ₹64.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142 and a low of ₹49.6, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.
Jindal Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.23
|8.91
|+59.71%
|12.64
|+12.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.15
|2.23
|-3.59%
|2.04
|+5.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.26
|1.27
|-0.79%
|1.23
|+2.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.2
|9.31
|+31.04%
|10.04
|+21.51%
|Operating Income
|2.02
|-0.4
|+605%
|2.6
|-22.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.93
|-1.58
|+285.44%
|1.37
|+113.87%
|Net Income
|2.4
|-1.43
|+267.83%
|1.22
|+96.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.43
|-2.05
|+267.32%
|1.75
|+96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
