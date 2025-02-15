Jindal Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 96.72% YOY, profit at ₹2.4 crore and revenue at ₹14.23 crore

Jindal Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 12.58% YoY & profit increased by 96.72% YoY, profit at 2.4 crore and revenue at 14.23 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
Jindal Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Jindal Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Jindal Hotels declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant performance improvement. The company's topline increased by 12.58% year-over-year, with profit surging by an impressive 96.72%. The reported profit stands at 2.4 crore, while revenue reached 14.23 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Hotels experienced remarkable growth, with revenue jumping by 59.71% and profit soaring by 267.83%. This strong performance is indicative of the company's robust recovery and successful business strategies.

Jindal Hotels Q3 Results

Despite a challenging economic environment, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.59% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 5.39% year-over-year. This cost control is likely to contribute positively to future profit margins.

Additionally, the operating income exhibited a staggering increase of 605% quarter-over-quarter, although it did see a decrease of 22.31% year-over-year. This fluctuation highlights the volatility in the hospitality sector but also reflects the potential for rapid recovery.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 3.43, marking a substantial increase of 96% year-over-year, signaling improved profitability for shareholders.

Jindal Hotels has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -6.11% return in the last week, -26.15% return over the past six months, and -11.84% year-to-date return, reflecting broader market trends.

Currently, Jindal Hotels holds a market capitalization of 64.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 142 and a low of 49.6, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.

Jindal Hotels Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.238.91+59.71%12.64+12.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.152.23-3.59%2.04+5.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.261.27-0.79%1.23+2.44%
Total Operating Expense12.29.31+31.04%10.04+21.51%
Operating Income2.02-0.4+605%2.6-22.31%
Net Income Before Taxes2.93-1.58+285.44%1.37+113.87%
Net Income2.4-1.43+267.83%1.22+96.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.43-2.05+267.32%1.75+96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2.4Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹14.23Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
