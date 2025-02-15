Jindal Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 96.72% YOY, profit at ₹2.4 crore and revenue at ₹14.23 crore

Jindal Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Jindal Hotels declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant performance improvement. The company's topline increased by 12.58% year-over-year, with profit surging by an impressive 96.72%. The reported profit stands at ₹2.4 crore, while revenue reached ₹14.23 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Hotels experienced remarkable growth, with revenue jumping by 59.71% and profit soaring by 267.83%. This strong performance is indicative of the company's robust recovery and successful business strategies.

Despite a challenging economic environment, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.59% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 5.39% year-over-year. This cost control is likely to contribute positively to future profit margins.

Additionally, the operating income exhibited a staggering increase of 605% quarter-over-quarter, although it did see a decrease of 22.31% year-over-year. This fluctuation highlights the volatility in the hospitality sector but also reflects the potential for rapid recovery.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.43, marking a substantial increase of 96% year-over-year, signaling improved profitability for shareholders.

Jindal Hotels has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a -6.11% return in the last week, -26.15% return over the past six months, and -11.84% year-to-date return, reflecting broader market trends.

Currently, Jindal Hotels holds a market capitalization of ₹64.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142 and a low of ₹49.6, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.

Jindal Hotels Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.23 8.91 +59.71% 12.64 +12.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.15 2.23 -3.59% 2.04 +5.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.26 1.27 -0.79% 1.23 +2.44% Total Operating Expense 12.2 9.31 +31.04% 10.04 +21.51% Operating Income 2.02 -0.4 +605% 2.6 -22.31% Net Income Before Taxes 2.93 -1.58 +285.44% 1.37 +113.87% Net Income 2.4 -1.43 +267.83% 1.22 +96.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.43 -2.05 +267.32% 1.75 +96%

