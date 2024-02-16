Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Photo Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 111.43% YOY

Jindal Photo Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 111.43% YOY

Livemint

Jindal Photo Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 111.43% YoY

Jindal Photo Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jindal Photo declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 111.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 96.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.67% q-o-q & increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 87.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 111.44% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Photo Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.04+25%0.05-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+100%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense0.110.15-26.67%0.13-15.38%
Operating Income-0.11-0.15+26.67%-0.13+15.38%
Net Income Before Taxes90.0545.82+96.53%42.23+113.24%
Net Income90.0545.82+96.53%42.59+111.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS87.7944.67+96.53%41.52+111.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹90.05Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.