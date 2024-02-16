Jindal Photo Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 111.43% YOY

Jindal Photo declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 111.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 96.53%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.67% q-o-q & increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹87.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 111.44% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Photo Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.04 +25% 0.05 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.01 +100% 0.02 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.11 0.15 -26.67% 0.13 -15.38% Operating Income -0.11 -0.15 +26.67% -0.13 +15.38% Net Income Before Taxes 90.05 45.82 +96.53% 42.23 +113.24% Net Income 90.05 45.82 +96.53% 42.59 +111.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 87.79 44.67 +96.53% 41.52 +111.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹90.05Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

