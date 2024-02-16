Jindal Photo Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 111.43% YOY

Jindal Photo declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 111.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 96.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.67% q-o-q & increased by 15.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹87.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 111.44% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Photo Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.04
|+25%
|0.05
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.01
|+100%
|0.02
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.11
|0.15
|-26.67%
|0.13
|-15.38%
|Operating Income
|-0.11
|-0.15
|+26.67%
|-0.13
|+15.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|90.05
|45.82
|+96.53%
|42.23
|+113.24%
|Net Income
|90.05
|45.82
|+96.53%
|42.59
|+111.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|87.79
|44.67
|+96.53%
|41.52
|+111.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹90.05Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
