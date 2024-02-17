Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Poly Films Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 79.91% YOY

Jindal Poly Films Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 79.91% YOY

Livemint

Jindal Poly Films Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.95% YoY & loss decreased by 79.91% YoY

Jindal Poly Films Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jindal Poly Films declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.95% & the loss decreased by 79.91% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.82% and the loss increased by 259.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.39% q-o-q & increased by 89.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 204.17% q-o-q & increased by 24.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -4.44 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 79.89% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Poly Films has delivered -1.94% return in the last 1 week, -8.21% return in last 6 months and -5.05% YTD return.

Currently the Jindal Poly Films has a market cap of 2636.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 749.05 & 484.95 respectively.

Jindal Poly Films Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue983.761033.54-4.82%886.65+10.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total78.6164.23+22.39%41.4+89.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization62.3657.06+9.29%44.72+39.45%
Total Operating Expense1078.61064.72+1.3%1012.73+6.5%
Operating Income-94.84-31.18-204.17%-126.08+24.78%
Net Income Before Taxes-46.3823.09-300.87%-129.22+64.11%
Net Income-19.4112.18-259.36%-96.63+79.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.442.78-259.71%-22.08+79.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-19.41Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹983.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.