Jindal Poly Films Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 79.91% YOY

Jindal Poly Films declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.95% & the loss decreased by 79.91% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.82% and the loss increased by 259.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.39% q-o-q & increased by 89.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 204.17% q-o-q & increased by 24.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-4.44 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 79.89% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Poly Films has delivered -1.94% return in the last 1 week, -8.21% return in last 6 months and -5.05% YTD return.
Currently the Jindal Poly Films has a market cap of ₹2636.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹749.05 & ₹484.95 respectively.
Jindal Poly Films Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|983.76
|1033.54
|-4.82%
|886.65
|+10.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|78.61
|64.23
|+22.39%
|41.4
|+89.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|62.36
|57.06
|+9.29%
|44.72
|+39.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|1078.6
|1064.72
|+1.3%
|1012.73
|+6.5%
|Operating Income
|-94.84
|-31.18
|-204.17%
|-126.08
|+24.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-46.38
|23.09
|-300.87%
|-129.22
|+64.11%
|Net Income
|-19.41
|12.18
|-259.36%
|-96.63
|+79.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.44
|2.78
|-259.71%
|-22.08
|+79.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-19.41Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹983.76Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!