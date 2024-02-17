Jindal Poly Films Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 79.91% YOY

Jindal Poly Films declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.95% & the loss decreased by 79.91% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.82% and the loss increased by 259.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.39% q-o-q & increased by 89.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 204.17% q-o-q & increased by 24.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-4.44 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 79.89% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Poly Films has delivered -1.94% return in the last 1 week, -8.21% return in last 6 months and -5.05% YTD return.

Currently the Jindal Poly Films has a market cap of ₹2636.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹749.05 & ₹484.95 respectively.

Jindal Poly Films Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 983.76 1033.54 -4.82% 886.65 +10.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 78.61 64.23 +22.39% 41.4 +89.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 62.36 57.06 +9.29% 44.72 +39.45% Total Operating Expense 1078.6 1064.72 +1.3% 1012.73 +6.5% Operating Income -94.84 -31.18 -204.17% -126.08 +24.78% Net Income Before Taxes -46.38 23.09 -300.87% -129.22 +64.11% Net Income -19.41 12.18 -259.36% -96.63 +79.91% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.44 2.78 -259.71% -22.08 +79.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-19.41Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹983.76Cr

