Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 67.61% YOY

Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : Jindal Saw declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12% & the profit increased by 67.61% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.96% and the profit decreased by 12.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 4.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.86% q-o-q & increased by 45.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.8 for Q1 which increased by 66.67% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Saw has delivered 16.56% return in the last 1 week, 21.76% return in the last 6 months and 54.27% YTD return.
Currently, Jindal Saw has a market cap of ₹20231.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹654.55 & ₹302.45 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Jindal Saw Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4939.08
|5425.16
|-8.96%
|4410.03
|+12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|376.42
|368.4
|+2.18%
|359.59
|+4.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|148.1
|144.61
|+2.41%
|133.19
|+11.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|4247.62
|4649.46
|-8.64%
|3935.29
|+7.94%
|Operating Income
|691.46
|775.7
|-10.86%
|474.74
|+45.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|588.23
|666.51
|-11.74%
|353.25
|+66.52%
|Net Income
|441.06
|502.18
|-12.17%
|263.15
|+67.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.8
|15.72
|-12.21%
|8.28
|+66.67%
