Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 67.61% YOY

Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 67.61% YOY

Livemint

Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12% YoY & profit increased by 67.61% YoY

Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live

Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : Jindal Saw declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12% & the profit increased by 67.61% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.96% and the profit decreased by 12.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 4.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.86% q-o-q & increased by 45.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.8 for Q1 which increased by 66.67% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Saw has delivered 16.56% return in the last 1 week, 21.76% return in the last 6 months and 54.27% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Saw has a market cap of 20231.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 654.55 & 302.45 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Jindal Saw Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4939.085425.16-8.96%4410.03+12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total376.42368.4+2.18%359.59+4.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization148.1144.61+2.41%133.19+11.19%
Total Operating Expense4247.624649.46-8.64%3935.29+7.94%
Operating Income691.46775.7-10.86%474.74+45.65%
Net Income Before Taxes588.23666.51-11.74%353.25+66.52%
Net Income441.06502.18-12.17%263.15+67.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.815.72-12.21%8.28+66.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹441.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4939.08Cr

