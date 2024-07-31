Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 67.61% YOY

Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12% YoY & profit increased by 67.61% YoY

Jindal Saw Q1 Results Live : Jindal Saw declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12% & the profit increased by 67.61% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.96% and the profit decreased by 12.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 4.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.86% q-o-q & increased by 45.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.8 for Q1 which increased by 66.67% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Saw has delivered 16.56% return in the last 1 week, 21.76% return in the last 6 months and 54.27% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Jindal Saw has a market cap of ₹20231.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹654.55 & ₹302.45 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jindal Saw Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4939.08 5425.16 -8.96% 4410.03 +12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 376.42 368.4 +2.18% 359.59 +4.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 148.1 144.61 +2.41% 133.19 +11.19% Total Operating Expense 4247.62 4649.46 -8.64% 3935.29 +7.94% Operating Income 691.46 775.7 -10.86% 474.74 +45.65% Net Income Before Taxes 588.23 666.51 -11.74% 353.25 +66.52% Net Income 441.06 502.18 -12.17% 263.15 +67.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.8 15.72 -12.21% 8.28 +66.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹441.06Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4939.08Cr

