Jindal Saw Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 32.97% YOY

Jindal Saw Q2 Results Live : Jindal Saw declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 1.94% year-over-year (YoY) and profit surging by an impressive 32.97% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Saw reported a revenue growth of 12.81% and a profit increase of 13.27%, indicating strong operational momentum.
However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 3.41% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.1% YoY, pointing towards higher operational costs.
The operating income saw a notable rise, up by 10.41% q-o-q and 15.38% YoY, reflecting effective management strategies and operational efficiencies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.81, which represents a decline of 33.93% YoY. This may raise concerns among investors regarding profitability trends.
Jindal Saw's stock performance has been positive, delivering a 1.47% return in the last week, a substantial 51.54% return over the last six months, and an impressive 77.79% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Jindal Saw holds a market capitalization of ₹23318.07 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹383.85 and a low of ₹165, showing significant volatility and potential for growth.
As of 19 Oct, 2024, out of the two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has assigned a Strong Buy rating, reflecting positive market sentiment.
The consensus recommendation on 19 Oct, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, indicating confidence in Jindal Saw's future performance among analysts.
Jindal Saw Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5571.92
|4939.08
|+12.81%
|5466.13
|+1.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|389.24
|376.42
|+3.41%
|377.55
|+3.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|150.69
|148.1
|+1.75%
|142.54
|+5.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|4808.5
|4247.62
|+13.2%
|4804.5
|+0.08%
|Operating Income
|763.42
|691.46
|+10.41%
|661.63
|+15.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|642.96
|588.23
|+9.3%
|495.11
|+29.86%
|Net Income
|499.61
|441.06
|+13.27%
|375.74
|+32.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.81
|13.8
|-43.41%
|11.82
|-33.93%
