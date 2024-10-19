Jindal Saw Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 32.97% YOY

Jindal Saw Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.94% YoY & profit increased by 32.97% YoY

Jindal Saw Q2 Results Live : Jindal Saw declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 1.94% year-over-year (YoY) and profit surging by an impressive 32.97% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jindal Saw reported a revenue growth of 12.81% and a profit increase of 13.27%, indicating strong operational momentum.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 3.41% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.1% YoY, pointing towards higher operational costs.

The operating income saw a notable rise, up by 10.41% q-o-q and 15.38% YoY, reflecting effective management strategies and operational efficiencies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.81, which represents a decline of 33.93% YoY. This may raise concerns among investors regarding profitability trends.

Jindal Saw's stock performance has been positive, delivering a 1.47% return in the last week, a substantial 51.54% return over the last six months, and an impressive 77.79% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Jindal Saw holds a market capitalization of ₹23318.07 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹383.85 and a low of ₹165, showing significant volatility and potential for growth.

As of 19 Oct, 2024, out of the two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has assigned a Strong Buy rating, reflecting positive market sentiment.

The consensus recommendation on 19 Oct, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, indicating confidence in Jindal Saw's future performance among analysts.

Jindal Saw Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5571.92 4939.08 +12.81% 5466.13 +1.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 389.24 376.42 +3.41% 377.55 +3.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 150.69 148.1 +1.75% 142.54 +5.72% Total Operating Expense 4808.5 4247.62 +13.2% 4804.5 +0.08% Operating Income 763.42 691.46 +10.41% 661.63 +15.38% Net Income Before Taxes 642.96 588.23 +9.3% 495.11 +29.86% Net Income 499.61 441.06 +13.27% 375.74 +32.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.81 13.8 -43.41% 11.82 -33.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹499.61Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹5571.92Cr

