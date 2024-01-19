Jindal Saw Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 147.88% YoY

Jindal Saw declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit increased by 147.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.47% and the profit increased by 41.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.42% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.99% q-o-q & increased by 122.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 147.7% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Saw has delivered 5.5% return in the last 1 week, 45.54% return in the last 6 months, and 26.23% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Saw has a market cap of ₹16535.81 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹538.9 & ₹107.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Jindal Saw Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5655.79 5466.13 +3.47% 5157.94 +9.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 386.7 377.55 +2.42% 296.52 +30.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 148.55 142.54 +4.22% 118.1 +25.78% Total Operating Expense 4815.58 4804.5 +0.23% 4780.86 +0.73% Operating Income 840.21 661.63 +26.99% 377.08 +122.82% Net Income Before Taxes 698.92 495.11 +41.16% 252.41 +176.9% Net Income 531.56 375.74 +41.47% 214.44 +147.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.72 11.82 +41.46% 6.75 +147.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹531.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5655.79Cr

