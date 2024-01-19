Jindal Saw Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 147.88% YoY

Jindal Saw declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit increased by 147.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.47% and the profit increased by 41.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.42% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.99% q-o-q & increased by 122.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 147.7% Y-o-Y.
Jindal Saw has delivered 5.5% return in the last 1 week, 45.54% return in the last 6 months, and 26.23% YTD return.
Currently, Jindal Saw has a market cap of ₹16535.81 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹538.9 & ₹107.9 respectively.
As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Jindal Saw Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5655.79
|5466.13
|+3.47%
|5157.94
|+9.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|386.7
|377.55
|+2.42%
|296.52
|+30.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|148.55
|142.54
|+4.22%
|118.1
|+25.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|4815.58
|4804.5
|+0.23%
|4780.86
|+0.73%
|Operating Income
|840.21
|661.63
|+26.99%
|377.08
|+122.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|698.92
|495.11
|+41.16%
|252.41
|+176.9%
|Net Income
|531.56
|375.74
|+41.47%
|214.44
|+147.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.72
|11.82
|+41.46%
|6.75
|+147.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹531.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5655.79Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!