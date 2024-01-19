Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jindal Saw Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 147.88% YoY

Jindal Saw Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 147.88% YoY

Livemint

Jindal Saw Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.65% YoY & profit increased by 147.88% YoY

Jindal Saw Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jindal Saw declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.65% & the profit increased by 147.88% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.47% and the profit increased by 41.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.42% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.99% q-o-q & increased by 122.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.72 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 147.7% Y-o-Y.

Jindal Saw has delivered 5.5% return in the last 1 week, 45.54% return in the last 6 months, and 26.23% YTD return.

Currently, Jindal Saw has a market cap of 16535.81 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 538.9 & 107.9 respectively.

As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Jindal Saw Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5655.795466.13+3.47%5157.94+9.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total386.7377.55+2.42%296.52+30.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization148.55142.54+4.22%118.1+25.78%
Total Operating Expense4815.584804.5+0.23%4780.86+0.73%
Operating Income840.21661.63+26.99%377.08+122.82%
Net Income Before Taxes698.92495.11+41.16%252.41+176.9%
Net Income531.56375.74+41.47%214.44+147.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.7211.82+41.46%6.75+147.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹531.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5655.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.